Doctor Datta, Medical Director of Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery & Pain Center, is the First Doctor to Perform the Multizyte Surgery in United States

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Datta has performed the first ever Multizyte® surgery in the United States. This unique surgical technique is meant to provide a better solution for lower back pain. The Multizyte® surgery uses state of the art equipment to specifically treat all structures responsible for the pain caused by the sacroiliac joint.

Dr. Sukdeb Datta, MD Datta Endoscopic

Chronic low back pain affects a substantial amount of people in the United States leading to lack of work and suffering. One of the main common causes of pain in the lower back is pain arising from one of the biggest and least well-known joints in the body called the sacroiliac joint, or the S.I. joint, which can cause chronic pain if not treated properly. Unfortunately, the sacroiliac joint pain has been very difficult to treat as most treatments target only the nerves supplying the joint, or has tried to treat the degenerated joint itself, without treatment of other important structures such as ligaments, tendons or joint capsules responsible for keeping the joint intact and maintaining strength. Various treatments that have been implemented before include nerve blocks, destroying the nerves utilizing electric current (radiofrequency) or treatments stabilizing the joint, such as inserting screws or dowels in the joint.

With the Multizyte® surgery technique, Dr. Datta inserts a small camera or endoscope that can not only magnify the different nerves supplying the sacroiliac joint, but also other structures known to produce back pain. These structures include the inflamed facet joint capsule, the mamillary ligament, posterior capsular ligaments and the nerves supplying the sacroiliac joint. The advantages of the procedure include short recovery time, as well as the ability to perform this surgery under local anesthesia.

The first patient treated with the unique Multizyte® surgery had previous back surgery, which resulted in relief of his sciatic pain following his back surgery, however the patient continued to suffer from severe low back pain. Using a diagnostic nerve block, Dr. Datta pinpointed the Sacroiliac joint as the culprit and recommended the Multizyte surgery. The patient underwent the Multizyte surgery and remarked that after the Multizyte® surgery 90% of the pain was gone in the lower back.

Dr. Datta is an expert in performing the revolutionary Multizyte® surgery technique in order to ensure that lower back pain will no longer be an issue.

About Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center

The practice utilizes the most advanced minimally invasive techniques in Spine Care and Pain Management to provide the best outcomes with minimal downtime. Special areas of expertise are in Laser Disc Surgery, Spinal Endoscopy and Fusion Surgery Alternatives. DattaEndoscopic.com

About Datta Endoscopic Main Office :

303 5th Ave #205, New York, NY 10016

347-380-9138

