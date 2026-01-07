Doctor's Best Celebrates FDA Decision on NMN Supplements, Relaunches Product Line

Parent Company of Doctor's Best Secures Coveted NDI Letter for NMN Supplement Sales

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best , a leading nutritional supplement company, announces that its parent company, Xiamen Kingdomway Group, has received a New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) supplements. This FDA action permits the sale of NMN products by Kingdomway and marks a pivotal moment for the company and the broader supplement market.

Doctor's Best currently offers three NMN formulations: NMN + Coq10 (150 mg), NMN+ (200 mg), and NMN Delayed Release (400 mg).

"We applaud the FDA's decision reaffirming that NMN is lawful and safe for use in dietary supplements," said David Jiang, Chairman of Xiamen Kingdomway Group. "Our NDI recognition marks an important achievement for Kingdomway and reflects our dedication to new ingredient research and development, regulatory compliance, and ingredient efficacy across the industry."

Key highlights of the FDA's decision include:

Authorization for the sale of beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in dietary supplements

Reversal of a prior regulatory interpretation that had restricted NMN's market presence

Enables Doctor's Best to relaunch its NMN product line and support consumer choice

"The FDA's decision reaffirms consumer choice and access to NMN supplements in their pursuit of improved health and longevity," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "It also establishes an important precedent for how DSHEA is interpreted moving forward. Greater regulatory clarity will continue to drive innovation and competitiveness across the nutraceutical sector, ultimately benefiting consumers."

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is a bioactive precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme essential for cellular energy production and metabolic function. Scientific and consumer interest in NMN continues to grow, driven by its potential role in supporting metabolic health and healthy aging. Industry analyses forecast that the NMN supplement category could achieve double-digit compound annual growth over the next decade. Recent research on NMN has shown benefits for muscle function in humans and for neurocognitive function in mouse models, with additional human trials now underway. 1, 2

While the FDA's decision confirms NMN's status under DSHEA, each company must still comply with the New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) process, applicable labeling, safety, and manufacturing requirements before marketing NMN products. Doctor's Best proudly adheres to the current federal guidelines governing the sale of NMN to consumers.

To learn more about NMN, Doctor's Best, or to explore the relaunched product line, please visit www.doctorsbest.com

About Kingdomway USA Corp.

Kingdomway USA Corp. is the U.S. subsidiary holding company of Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company ("XKDW"), a high-tech enterprise of China's National Torch Project. Located in Xiamen, China, XKDW has been publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since October 28, 2011. Since its establishment in November 1997, XKDW has developed and expanded its business of manufacturing pharmaceutical raw materials, and today is considered a leader in the dietary supplement and sports nutrition manufacturing industries. Information with respect to Kingdomway and XKDW's business may be obtained at https://www.kingdomway.com/EN/EnAbout/Index/2.html or in XKDW's profile on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange at http://www.cninfo.com.cn/new/snapshot/companyDetailEn?code=002626 .

About Doctor's Best®

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside of the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for using branded ingredients and for demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart.com and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

