Doctor's Best Launches Vegan Omega-3 Supplement

The Sustainable, High-Potency EPA and DHA Omega-3 is the Latest Innovation from the Science-Based Nutritional Supplement Company

TUSTIN, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc., a leading nutritional supplement company, has announced the launch of a new algae-derived, high-potency EPA and DHA Omega-3 supplement.

This new formula, sourced from phytoplankton, serves as a vegan option to fish oil, offering a sustainably produced, clean alternative to help support eye, brain and heart health.*

Doctor's Best Vegan Omega-3 with Elantria® is derived from algae and offers a sustainably harvested alternative to fish oil that provides essential support for the healthy functioning of the eye, brain, and heart health.*

The introduction of this Omega-3 product aligns with the company's growth initiatives to expand its current offerings, which include more than 200 products, and deliver upon its mission of providing high-quality supplements and science-based information to an increasing consumer base.

"There is an increasing need for alternatives to fish-derived omegas, and we are proud to offer a sustainable formula that delivers the same essential support as fish oils," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "We are committed to supporting our customers' wellness with premium, branded ingredients that are accessible every day."

Vegan Omega-3 is available now on Amazon and iHerb. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

About Vegan Omega-3 with Elantria®-

This new product supports eye health, cognitive performance and helps maintain cardiovascular function. Doctor's Best Vegan Omega-3, derived from algae, offers a sustainably harvested alternative to fish oil that provides essential support for the healthy functioning of the eye, brain and heart health. The new formula features the branded ingredient Elantria®, a pure algal oil with one of the highest levels of DHA in the market.*

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically-studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.doctorsbest.com .

