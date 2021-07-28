Doctor's Best Products Hit The Shelves Of Walmart Stores Nationwide

TUSTIN, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Doctor's Best, one of the world's leading science-based nutritional supplement companies, announced it will launch its products at more than 4,600 Walmart stores nationwide.

"Launching at Walmart is exciting for many reasons, chief among them being our increased ability to share our nutritional supplements with families across the country," said Gale Bensussen, CEO at Doctor's Best, Inc. "Our vision is to create a 'healthier and happier world' and that begins with improving access to high-quality products backed by the latest scientific research. The availability of Doctor's Best products at Walmart makes it more convenient than ever for retail shoppers to find the products they need to support a healthy lifestyle."

Doctor's Best has spent the last 30 years developing a distribution network of trusted online and brick-and-mortar retailers for its line of branded products—from popular sites like Amazon and iHerb, to regional health food retailers such as Sprouts, to smaller neighborhood shops across the country. The launch at Walmart represents a major expansion of the company's national distribution capacity, allowing it to reach customers in the communities where they live and shop already.

Select Doctor's Best products will be available on the shelves of thousands of Walmart stores nationwide, with a wider selection of 95 products available on Walmart.com.

Some of these products include:

About Doctor's Best

Doctor's Best was founded by a physician in Orange County, California in 1990 with one overarching goal in mind—to bring better quality, science-based nutritional products to market. Over 30 years later, the company has grown into a global leader in the industry, with more than 200 branded products that are clinically proven, backed by leading nutritional scientists, crafted with pure ingredients carefully sourced from around the world, and manufactured exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified manufacturing facilities in the United States. More information can be found at www.drbvitamins.com.

