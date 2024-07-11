Doctor's Biome Pioneering Medical Food Shows Promising Results for People with Multiple Sclerosis

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An in-vitro study by Dr. A. Reza Kamarei, Dr. Howard F. Robins and Eric Finkelstein published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine and Care showed complete inhibition of Epsilon Toxin-Producing Clostridium perfringens with a juice-based probiotic Medical Food for dietary management of Multiple Sclerosis (MF-MS).

Doctor's Biome Medical Food for Multiple Sclerosis (MF-MS)

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common disabling neurological disease in young adults, with symptom onset generally occurring between the ages of 20 and 40 years. Worldwide, there are 2.8 million people with MS, and in the United States, nearly 1 million. Currently, nine oral medications are FDA-approved for MS, each of which has its own undesirable side effects. The root cause of MS remains unknown, but epsilon toxin-producing C. perfringens is implicated as the cause or trigger. As an element of the gut microbiome, epsilon toxin-producing C. perfringens may be managed through dietary interventions, but there has not been any specific dietary supplement or medical food available for this purpose…until now!

"In our previous press release about Doctor's Biome Women's Health dietary supplement, I promised that as we are continuing our path, I will announce more novel products in a near future. I kept my promise. Today, I am excited to announce that development of our patent-pending pioneering Medical Food for people with Multiple Sclerosis is complete. It is a good feeling to see the mission we have chosen for the company "Be the Leader in Juice-Based Clinically Validated Probiotics" is achievable. Said Richard Finkelstein, CEO of Doctor's Biome.

Dr. A. Reza Kamarei, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Doctor's Biome explained: "We are delighted that we have developed a patent-pending juice-based probiotic medical food for the dietary management of MS that inhibits the growth of both type B and type D epsilon toxin-producing Clostridium perfringens - which, according to the most recent published clinical findings, are thought to be the cause or trigger of MS. This would have not been possible without the valuable contributions and cooperations of Dr. Howard Robins (Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer) and Mr. Eric Finkelstein (Chief Operating Officer)".

Doctor's Biome Medical Food for dietary management of Multiple Sclerosis (MF-MS) under the supervision of a physician is manufactured with 60 billion colony-forming units (CFU) of proprietary Doctor's Biome Signature Probiotic Blend (DBSPB) in 2 fl. oz of sterilized organic green fruit and vegetable juice.

Two strains of epsilon toxin-producing C. perfringens, ATCC 3626 (type B) and ATCC 3631 (type D), were used as the target pathogenic microorganisms. To our knowledge, this is the first study in which a blend of proprietary pre-hydrated probiotics in a proprietary sterilized liquid juice medium has completely inhibited type B and type D epsilon toxin-producing C. perfringens.

Doctor's Biome welcomes comments, questions, and co-sponsoring clinical trials on Medical Food for dietary management of Multiple Sclerosis (MF-MS).

About Doctor's Biome

Doctor's Biome (Newgen 27, LLC) is a New York registered company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets innovative, science-based and clinically-tested probiotics in sterilized organic vegetable/fruit juices.

