Docufree Acquires Advanced Imaging Systems (AIS), a Strategic Information-Management Company

Acquisition Broadens Customer Base and Expands Service Offerings in the Education, Law Enforcement and Manufacturing Sectors



ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced today the acquisition of Advanced Imaging Systems (AIS), a strategic information-management company dedicated to maximizing organizational efficiency and productivity.

This announcement builds on the momentum of three other key strategic acquisitions over the past year, including BosScan, DealerDOCX and TrustFlow Digital Solutions. As part of the agreement, Docufree will acquire the Document and Records Management related assets from AIS. Going forward, Docufree will continue to offer AIS customers a complete suite of enterprise information-management and digital process services, providing a seamless transition.

"Acquisitions are a critical component of our overall strategy to fuel continued growth over the long term to enhance existing operations and expand our service footprint into underserved industry segments," said Brad Jenkins, chief executive officer of Docufree. "The AIS acquisition will provide customers access to the same high-quality solutions, with expanded and modernized nationwide fulfillment services through Docufree's existing ScanCloud business."

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Pineville, N.C., AIS specializes in the security and disaster recovery of critical business data, with a specific focus on healthcare, government, education, law enforcement, finance and manufacturing solutions. Having dedicated more than 50 years to the industry, AIS has been a constant in the document-management solutions sector.

The AIS acquisition enables Docufree to continue growing its customer base and expand service offerings for the capture and management of K-12 student records, storage of those documents and securing access throughout the entire life cycle of those records.

"Combining the resources of AIS with those of Docufree will bring another level of secure information-management products and services to organizations across a broader spectrum of industries," added Jenkins. "We expect to continue to deliver even more product innovation, enhanced document capture and data extraction as well as superior customer response—all of which are critical for the organizations demanding mission-critical digital environments. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at AIS to reach new levels of success."

Customers can expect a smooth transition as the integration process takes place. Both companies are dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted service and support during this period of growth and expansion.

About Docufree

Docufree is a services-led leader in digital transformation solutions including: large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Today, over 1,500 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Docufree, then like us on Facebook.

