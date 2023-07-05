Docufree Acquires TrustFlow Digital Solutions

Newest Acquisition Helps Company Expand Its Digital Mail and Business Process Outsourcing Offerings



ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced today the acquisition of TrustFlow Digital Solutions, a provider leading the charge to help companies incorporate digitization to accelerate business processes, reduce risk, and securely automate their communication workflows.

Having celebrated its 40th year in business in 2022, TrustFlow Digital Solutions is a trusted and collaborative long-term partner to some of the largest global insurance, healthcare and financial services companies that must stay compliant, competitive, and agile in an ever-changing marketplace. TrustFlow Digital Solutions focuses on transforming back-office and middle-office processes such as mailrooms, archive scanning, and outbound customer communications (print, mail, and digital). The company's solutions help organizations harness the power of real-time data, reporting, and business insights to make more informed, forward-looking decisions that positively impact their bottom lines.

Headquartered in Moosic, Pa., TrustFlow Digital Solutions has locations in Millville, N.J., West Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has 200 employees.

"Docufree and TrustFlow serve similar markets and share a passion for customer service, security and SLA compliance," said Brad Jenkins, chief executive officer of Docufree. "Together we will harness the power of our scalable cloud platform and business process automation services to transform how organizations capture, manage, store, and share large volumes of disparate physical and electronic information, enabling them to thrive and adapt faster in a new digital world of work. The TrustFlow Digital Solutions acquisition is a perfect fit to further the growth trajectory we've established. The addition of TrustFlow Digital Solutions will allow us to further build upon our award-winning SaaS platform, while complementing our nationwide strategic footprint. We would like to thank our customers and business partners for their continued support and trust in Docufree. We look forward to working closely with them and the talented team at TrustFlow to reach new levels of success."

TrustFlow Digital Solutions has well positioned itself for a sustainable, long-term future as a business process outsourcing partner of choice for organizations in highly regulated industries, such as insurance, healthcare, and financial services.

"This is yet another strategic opportunity that allows us to merge TrustFlow's skills, experience, and expertise with our award-winning cloud platform to lead the way in improving customers' business efficiency and work-stream process automation," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "TrustFlow Digital Solutions will allow us to further drive services-led innovation and achieve continued growth by providing mission-critical solutions that fit our clients' changing needs in today's digital landscape."

