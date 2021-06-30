Docufree Announces Digital Mail Solution for Law Firms

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced a digital mail solution designed specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry.

Law firms live in a world of paper, email, scanning and electronic workflows. Insert time, case management software, eDiscovery, and cost recovery models, and it becomes a communications challenge. That is where Docufree's Digital Mail solution comes into play.

Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms captures mail and inbound documents from multiple channels—including physical mail streams from the U.S. Postal Service, emails, faxes, and web forms. Its SaaS Platform then intelligently and automatically processes items to ensure regulatory compliance and centralizes the data securely in the cloud to provide instant accessibility for authorized users.

Designed to integrate with existing Legal Management Systems, Docufree Digital Mail for Law Firms utilizes built-in system intelligence to provide real-time tracking every step of the way. The result is accelerated mail delivery, superior response-and-cycle times, significant cost savings, improved accountability, enhanced security and compliance. This capability allows law firms to digitally receive, send, access, and track every piece of inbound or outbound mail on demand from an office, home, or court room. Successful integrations have been established with Litify and Docrio, with future integration plans with other legal management platforms.

In a recent survey by Sandpiper Partners and Williams Lea, 61 percent of law firms surveyed are making significant investments to meet client demands in digital document management. In a similar survey, it was found nearly half (46 percent) of law firms surveyed are considering outsourcing mailing systems and the use of digitalized mail systems.

"Being able to manage physical documents plus a wide array of electronic information in an efficient manner is critical for legal practices," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Too many firms are still operating with the same physical paper mentality they've had for decades, resulting in misdirected deliveries, delayed and misplaced mail and checks, and paralegals spending too much time scanning, uploading, naming and attaching documents to the case management system."

A large law firm with 60-plus offices across the country that receives more than 50,000 pieces of case-related mail per month, is one company that has benefited immensely from deploying Docufree's Digital Mail for Law Firms—prior to and during the pandemic.

"Moving to Docufree's automated Digital Mail platform has enabled us to have total visibility and accountability into every piece of mail that comes into the firm," said the CIO of a 2021 Am Law 200 Company. "Paralegals and staff are processing mail in seconds and spending more time working on revenue-generating activities and not handling inbound and outbound paper documents."

"Law firm processes are dependent upon mail stream documents, including communications and negotiations between opposing parties and critical, time-sensitive court and trial related documents," added Winkler. "Not only can Docufree help better track and manage that process, we can also provide law firms with data insights to accurately capture and bill for mail-related client expenses."

Docufree's Digital Mail for Law Firms includes Docufree's eSign e-signature solution. Signatures that were previously captured manually on documents via USPS, UPS and FedEx mail streams in hard copy form, can now be digitally captured, indexed, and tracked within the platform.

