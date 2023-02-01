Docufree Wins 2022 Document Manager Award in "Enterprise CMS Product of the Year" Category

Docufree's Document Cloud Management Software Named First Runner-Up



ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, received top honors at the Document Manager Magazine DM Awards and received the first runner up award for the Enterprise CMS Product of the Year Award for its Cloud Document Management offering.

Now in its 16th year, the Document Manager Awards were established to showcase, recognize, and reward the sector's true pioneers in technology products and service. The DM Awards reflect document management leaders segmented across areas with themes including workflow, security, compliance, and artificial intelligence (AI). An independent panel made up of industry experts judges the entries. Award winners were announced at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in central London.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers for the trailblazing solutions we have designed specifically for enterprises and the unique challenges they face when it comes to workflow solutions and access to critical documents and data, said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Our solution delivers a faster, better, and intelligent way to operate an enterprise. We help companies create a digital, information-driven environment where everyone in the organization can think, respond, make decisions and work with speed and perfection."

Docufree's Cloud Document Management solution helps enterprises master the flow of information, apply meaning and governance to it, with easy cloud access, while keeping it protected with the highest levels of security available. Eliminate paper-based workflows, automate tasks, manage the entire content lifecycle, and better govern your records.

"The 2022 Awards has seen some of the highest numbers of both nominations and votes that we've had in over 15 years of running the event," said Dave Tyler, Document Manager editor. "To win in such a competitive field shows not only that these companies are offering innovative products and solutions year after year, but also that their customers - who are the ones casting the votes, after all - are seeing genuine real-world benefits from these technologies. It is a very exciting time for the sector."

Whether you need to share documents with an auditor, provide an invoice to a customer, or send an offer letter to a new hire, Docufree's cloud-based document management software makes it easy to share documents securely with people outside of your organization. And with seamless integration to your existing systems, you can instantly deliver the right information to your people when and where they need it.

A full list of Document Manager award categories and finalists can be found here .

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

https://www.docufree.com

