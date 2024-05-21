Docufree's Digital Mailroom Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2024 American Business Awards

Docufree's Digital Mailroom Receives National Accolades in the Digital Process Automation Solution Category

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced that its Digital Mailroom was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Digital Process Automation Solution category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

Docufree's Digital Mailroom provides comprehensive inbound and outbound mail services delivered over a secure cloud-based platform. This all-in-one solution handles the full communications lifecycle, from capturing inbound documents from physical and digital mail streams—including USPS mail, emails, faxes, and web forms—to routing mail to the right people, centralizing documents in the cloud, obtaining e-signatures, automating workflows, and managing outbound regulatory mailings.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We're honored to be recognized for our digital mailroom solution, which is revolutionizing how businesses handle vital documents in a digital, paperless setting," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Managing physical documents and electronic data in an efficient manner is crucial in today's modern hybrid work environment. Our solution allows businesses to digitally receive, act on, send, and track inbound and outbound mail, at home, on the road, or in the office—in a safe and secure manner. It ensures organizations never have to physically open mail or manually process inbound or outbound documents again."

At the heart of Docufree's Digital Mailroom is an advanced AI engine that adapts to evolving document formats, input channels, and business rules, and intelligently automates document categorization, data extraction, and routing, speeding up distribution and eliminating human errors. Regulatory compliance is another cornerstone, with tracking that provides full visibility, auditability, and accountability into every piece of mail.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree.

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

(678) 461-7438

[email protected]

Tena Johnson

Docufree Corporate Communications

(877) 362-3569

[email protected]

https://www.docufree.com

SOURCE Docufree