Docufree's Enterprise Digital Mailroom Helps Businesses Modernize, Centralize, and Digitize Mail Operations

AI-Driven Solution Allows Organizations to Receive, Manage and Act on Mail Anywhere, Anytime



ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today officially announced the latest version of its Enterprise Digital Mailroom , a technology platform that eliminates the corporate mailroom, ensuring organizations never have to physically open mail or manually process inbound or outbound documents again.

Traditional mail delivery has gotten expensive and can often be delayed, not to mention that 3 percent of all mail is simply lost. While email has certainly reduced the amount of letter traffic, the corporate mailroom is still a busy and significant point of entry for inbound communications—but one that has become operationally inefficient.

Docufree's AI-Driven Enterprise Digital Mailroom Helps Businesses Modernize, Centralize, and Digitize Mail Operations. Post this

Docufree's award-winning Enterprise Digital Mailroom transforms the traditional mailroom by harnessing AI, eliminating time-consuming human errors. Through advanced algorithms, mail information is extracted and interpreted, allowing for faster and more precise mail sorting and routing, ensuring regulatory compliance and centralizing mail securely in the cloud where it is instantly accessible.

"Traditional mailrooms are dinosaurs struggling to manage the volumes of business-critical documents still arriving via postal mail," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "Compounding this issue is today's mobile and hybrid workforce which makes timely mail routing and access a logistical nightmare when relying on a central physical mailroom or multiple regional locations. With our Enterprise Digital Mailroom, organizations can break free from legacy constraints by capturing documents at their point of entry and delivering them seamlessly to their point of need, helping drive business process automation across the organization."

Docufree's Enterprise Digital Mailroom platform captures mail and inbound documents from multiple channels—including physical mail streams from the U.S. Postal Service, emails, faxes, and web forms, and automatically processes them to ensure regulatory compliance, then centralizes them securely in the cloud where they're instantly accessible.

Once all documents are captured, Docufree's embedded AI engine interrogates every piece of mail and digital documents to identify, process, classify, index, interpret, and intelligently route them to their respective recipient and/or department. Two key AI benefits to emphasize:

Smart Document Classification and Organization: With the vast amount of mail organizations handle daily, classification and organization can become a daunting task. AI steps in as a smart librarian, automatically categorizing documents based on their content, context, and even sentiment. Machine-learning algorithms can be trained to recognize document types and attributes, enabling them to sort, tag, and file documents in an organized manner. This automatic classification system enhances accessibility and searchability, ensuring that critical information is just a few clicks away, thus speeding up workflows and decision-making processes.



Newfound Automation and Actionable Insights: AI extracts specific data points to fuel automation and provides actionable insights, empowering organizations to optimize processes and make data-driven decisions. Beyond just reading and sorting documents, AI can extract specific data points to fuel automation and provide actionable insights. This capability is crucial for tasks like populating databases, triggering workflows based on document content, and feeding information into adjacent workstreams and data analytics.

Docufree's Enterprise Digital Mailroom also provides real-time tracking every step of the way, which results in accelerated delivery, response-and-cycle times, significant cost savings, and improved accountability, security, and compliance.

"Organizations are always in control and connected to their mail with Docufree's Enterprise Digital Mailroom—whether employees are in the office, on the road, or working remotely from home," said Winkler. "Our digital platform becomes a virtual intake center, managing the entire inbound mail process with one turnkey solution that can help businesses improve customer service, increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and enable orchestrated processes across an entire remote and distributed workforce."

Ryder, a leading logistics and transportation company, is one of the first Fortune 500 companies successfully deploying Docufree's Enterprise Digital Mailroom. As a large enterprise with hundreds of locations that support remote and hybrid work teams, it was becoming increasingly difficult for Ryder to manage its physical mail logistically. It is now using Enterprise Digital Mailroom to digitally centralize its mail operations and transition away from the limitations of its traditional corporate mailroom.

"The days of forwarding physical mail to Ryder employees are long gone," said David Friedman, head of Intelligent Automation CoE, for Ryder System, Inc. "We've been able to significantly upgrade the process for managing mail, whether an employee is in the office, works remotely, has taken Personal Time Off, or is on an extended absence. By providing our employees improved access to mail, we've found that our communications and responsiveness to both external and internal stakeholders are faster and more effective."

About Docufree

Docufree is a services-led leader in digital transformation solutions including: large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and Enterprise Digital Mailroom services. Today, over 2,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.Docufree.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Docufree , then like us on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

(678) 591-2022

[email protected]

Tena Johnson

Docufree Corporate Communications

(877) 362-3569

[email protected]

https://www.docufree.com

SOURCE Docufree