Document AI Market worth $27.62 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Document AI Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.66 billion in 2025 to USD 27.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Document AI Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Document AI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 14.66 billion

USD 14.66 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 27.62 billion

USD 27.62 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 13.5%

Document AI Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by rapid advances in intelligent automation and AI model specialization.

Marketing & sales use cases growing at faster CAGR due to AI-driven personalization and proposal generation

BFSI emerges as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for automated compliance and risk document processing

Marketing & Sales segment shows 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America leads the Document AI Market in 2025, driven by regulatory compliance, enterprise digitization, and AI infrastructure maturity

RAG-enabled Document AI systems integrate generative AI with secure enterprise knowledge bases, enabling factually accurate and context-aware document summarization, drafting, and reporting. This approach significantly reduces hallucination risks and enhances reliability in critical use cases such as compliance documentation, audit reports, and contract management. Meanwhile, federated learning is transforming how models are trained by allowing them to learn from distributed data sources without exposing or transferring sensitive information. This not only ensures data privacy and regulatory compliance but also enables continuous model improvement across geographies, addressing key enterprise concerns around data sovereignty and governance.

The marketing and sales segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the Document AI Market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of intelligent automation to streamline content-heavy workflows. Document AI solutions are helping enterprises automate proposal generation, personalize campaign collateral, extract customer insights from unstructured text, and manage contracts efficiently. Marketing teams are adopting AI-powered document classification and sentiment analysis tools to analyze campaign performance, customer feedback, and lead data more effectively. Similarly, sales teams leverage Document AI for auto-generating quotes, RFP responses, and compliance-ready agreements with minimal manual intervention. The integration of generative AI models further enables the creation of contextual content, helping brands maintain consistency across all digital touchpoints. Vendors are introducing domain-tuned models and CRM-integrated document pipelines to enhance accuracy and reduce turnaround time. As enterprises increasingly prioritize data-driven engagement and digital experience management, Document AI becomes a key enabler for scalable, compliant, and personalized marketing and sales operations.

BFSI emerges as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for automated compliance and risk document processing.

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Document AI Market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the sector's need to automate high-volume document workflows such as loan processing, KYC verification, claims management, and regulatory reporting. Financial institutions are increasingly deploying AI-based document classification, entity extraction, and compliance validation tools to reduce manual review times and operational risks. The rise of digital banking and the adoption of open finance frameworks are further accelerating demand for secure, explainable AI solutions capable of handling sensitive financial data. Vendors are integrating generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) models to produce compliant disclosures and audit-ready summaries. Moreover, regulatory initiatives such as eKYC and Basel III reporting prompt banks and insurers to invest in document automation systems that ensure traceability and accuracy across various jurisdictions.

North America leads the Document AI Market in 2025, driven by regulatory compliance, enterprise digitization, and AI infrastructure maturity.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Document AI Market in 2025, driven by strong enterprise digitization, regulatory compliance mandates, and large-scale AI investments by US and Canadian organizations. The region benefits from a mature data infrastructure and early adoption of AI in document-intensive industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and government services. In the US, regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, HIPAA, and SEC reporting standards are driving the deployment of automated document intelligence for audit trails, data extraction, and compliance validation.

Meanwhile, Canada's Digital Charter and data residency laws are pushing enterprises to adopt AI solutions that ensure privacy-preserving document processing and local model training. Leading vendors, including Google, Microsoft, and AWS, are integrating generative and multimodal AI into document workflows, enabling intelligent search, summarization, and policy automation. Furthermore, the growing use of e-signatures, e-discovery automation, and intelligent case management platforms across the region is enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manual errors. Combined with the rise of hybrid and remote workplaces, which demand scalable digital document ecosystems, North America remains a hub for Document AI innovation, setting benchmarks for regulatory-grade, explainable AI document solutions.

Top Companies in Document AI Market:

The Top Companies in Document AI Market are Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), ABBYY (US), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), Appian (US), H2O.ai (US), EdgeVerve (India), Super.ai (US), Rossum (UK), Tungsten Automation (US), OpenText (Canada), Hyland (US), Hyperscience (US), EXL (US), Snowflake (US), Salesforce (US), Grooper (US), DocDigitizer (US), Cinnamon (Japan), Docugami (US), Mistral AI (France), Upstage (US), DocByte (Belgium), Infrrd (US), Docketry (US), OpenAI (US), Gamma (US), AidocMaker (US), Anthropic (US), Checkbox (US), Docubee (US), DocuPilot (US), Docsumo (US), Formstack (US), HyperWrite (US), Lindy (US), QuillBot (US), and Scribe (US).

