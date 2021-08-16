Document Capture Software Market 2021-2025: ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Adobe Inc., and Canon Inc. Emerge as the Dominant Market Participants | Technavio

The growing use of big data analytics, surging reduction of document management costs, and rising compliance with regulatory requirements and industry protocols are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as risks of data theft and cyber attacks, high possibilities of data loss, and implementation of data encryption are some factors anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Document Capture Software Market: End-user

The report segments the market by end-user into segments including BFSI, healthcare, government, legal, and others. The document capture software market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. This software help companies in the BFSI sector to improve their operational efficiency and increase the satisfaction of clients by implementing accurate processing of financial documents.

Mortgage applications, loan and lease applications, check capture (counter and mobile), wholesale and retail remittance, and new account opening and claim processing are some of the prominent areas of applications in BFSI sector that deploy the document capture software, in turn, driving the market growth.

Document Capture Software Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of Geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America is anticipated to hold the largest document capture software market share during the forecast period due to the integration with analytics and the introduction of machine learning. The region is also likely to contribute the highest incremental growth of 29% in the forthcoming years with the US and Canada emerging as the key revenue contributing economies. The presence of a majority of document capture software vendors in the US and the rising deployment of this software by organizations due to its quick ROI are few factors responsible for this regional growth.

Companies Covered

ABBYY Solutions Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Canon Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Kofax Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Parashift AG

Rossum Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Document Capture Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in document capture software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the document capture software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the document capture software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the document capture software market

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

