Document Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 17.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased efficiency of document management using hybrid solutions to drive market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "document outsourcing market by service (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services), end-user (large companies, small, and medium companies), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the document outsourcing market from 2023 to 2027 is USD 17.79 billion, according to Technavio. Increased efficiency of document management using hybrid solutions is a key factor driving market growth. Management of documents becomes extremely difficult when they are stored in unstandardized formats and contain unbound content. As a general matter, it is very hard to access documents that are in the form of paper file folders and record storage boxes at different locations or digitized files that are housed in various applications. Therefore, to overcome these challenges, it is appropriate to apply mixed solutions for the management of documents. Additionally, documents are stored in paper format and scanned to convert to digital format in a combined document management solution that improves document accessibility for customers. Additionally, service providers that provide physical storage and document processing services can offer a hybrid model that offers greater efficiency than conventional document formats. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Document Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

System integration issues are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The document outsourcing market is segmented by service (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services), end-user (large companies, small, and medium companies), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the onsite contracted services segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the on-site contract services model, service providers provide technology-based and on-site services for document conversion, review and consulting, and in-house printing. These services are specifically designed to meet customer requirements and evaluate the customer's IT architecture. Based on vertical type, company size, and other competitive factors, they deploy document management solutions. For example, Xerox provides on-site contract services to data centers, financial companies, HR applications, IT companies, legal organizations, and several other industries. Companies are emphasizing advanced and innovative document management solutions based on the advancements and increasing complexity associated with document management across industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the document outsourcing market:

ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Siemens AG

Document Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

