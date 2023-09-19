Document Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 17.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased efficiency of document management using hybrid solutions to drive market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Sep, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "document outsourcing market by service (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services), end-user (large companies, small, and medium companies), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the document outsourcing market from 2023 to 2027 is USD 17.79 billionaccording to Technavio. Increased efficiency of document management using hybrid solutions is a key factor driving market growth. Management of documents becomes extremely difficult when they are stored in unstandardized formats and contain unbound content. As a general matter, it is very hard to access documents that are in the form of paper file folders and record storage boxes at different locations or digitized files that are housed in various applications. Therefore, to overcome these challenges, it is appropriate to apply mixed solutions for the management of documents. Additionally, documents are stored in paper format and scanned to convert to digital format in a combined document management solution that improves document accessibility for customers. Additionally, service providers that provide physical storage and document processing services can offer a hybrid model that offers greater efficiency than conventional document formats. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Document Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Document Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

System integration issues are a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The document outsourcing market is segmented by service (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services), end-user (large companies, small, and medium companies), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the onsite contracted services segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the on-site contract services model, service providers provide technology-based and on-site services for document conversion, review and consulting, and in-house printing. These services are specifically designed to meet customer requirements and evaluate the customer's IT architecture. Based on vertical type, company size, and other competitive factors, they deploy document management solutions. For example, Xerox provides on-site contract services to data centers, financial companies, HR applications, IT companies, legal organizations, and several other industries. Companies are emphasizing advanced and innovative document management solutions based on the advancements and increasing complexity associated with document management across industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the document outsourcing market:

ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Siemens AG

Related Reports:

The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 23,111.4 million. This data analytics outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive), end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the data analytics outsourcing market growth is the focus on reducing operational costs.

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,939.31 million. This blockchain technology in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (private, public, and hybrid), end-user (pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare payers, and healthcare providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing inclination toward data security is notably driving the market growth.

Document Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.93

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Accenture Plc, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Canon Inc., Compart AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Imaging Business Machines LLC, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Swiss Post Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corp., Williams Lea Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Predictive Analytics Market to grow by USD 21.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing need to detect fraud and scams is a key factor driving market growth.- Technavio

Home Wi-Fi Router Market to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, High internet penetration with increasing online content is a key factor driving growth. - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.