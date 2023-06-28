Docupace Names Leon Weiss Chief Financial Officer

Former Riskalyze (Nitrogen) CFO is a growth-minded leader with proven ability to solve complex business challenges and optimize resource productivity

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, today announces the appointment of Leon Weiss as chief financial officer (CFO) for the company. Weiss joins Docupace's senior leadership team and will lead finance and accounting functions for Docupace.

"I am incredibly honored and delighted to welcome Leon Weiss to the Docupace community," said David Knoch, chief executive officer for Docupace. "Attracting a leader with Leon's exceptional ability and rich experience is a testament to what we've been building at Docupace these past few years – a market-leader continuously leveling-up its game."

Weiss is a gifted finance leader and CFO who possesses both the technical skills and cultural fit to complement a deep bench of senior executives at Docupace. His accomplished career includes financial services companies with a mix of enterprise and SaaS relationships, along with significant experience across several innovative technology companies like XOi Technologies, Nitrogen, Inland Business Systems and others. 

During his time at Nitrogen, Weiss earned trusted relationships with the company's board of directors; playing a significant role in the company's 2021 sale to Hg Capital.

"I'm excited to join a company that's making such an impact in the wealthtech industry," said Weiss. "I look forward to working with FTV Capital and the Docupace leadership team to bring more efficiency, effectiveness and excellence to the wealth management back office."

Weiss holds a bachelor of science in finance from the University of Arizona, is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and was awarded the 2021 CFO of the Year by the Sacramento Business Journal.

About Docupace
Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

