Docupace Promotes Elizabeth Pavlik to Chief Product Officer

"Promoting Liz to Chief Product Officer recognizes her relentless commitment to driving innovation, creating value for our clients, and championing excellence across our product organization," said Mike Zebrowski, COO of Docupace. "Her ability to inspire her team while maintaining a sharp focus on strategy and execution makes her the ideal leader for this new role. I'm excited to see how Liz will continue shaping our product vision to enhance the experience for our users."

A Proven Leader with Deep Industry Roots

Pavlik joined Docupace in 2014, following successful tenures at New York Life and ESI, where she sharpened her expertise in compliance, operations and product innovation. Over her decade-long tenure at Docupace, Pavlik has guided the product team through transformative projects, spearheaded the evolution of Docupace, and delivered innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of the wealth management industry.

In her new role, Pavlik will take on broader strategic responsibilities, serving as an advocate for the product organization while ensuring a cohesive customer experience across Docupace's expanding lineup of platforms and solutions. She brings to the position proven leadership, a strategic vision, a commitment to excellence, and a collaborative approach – possessing a deep understanding of the business implications of product decisions.

Pavlik's promotion comes at an exciting time for Docupace and it's community of nearly 350,000 users. The company unveiled a reimagined user experience and enhanced platform in October 2024 and is on sustained "hot streak" – earning eight distinctive industry awards for excellence across various categories.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Chief Product Officer at Docupace," said Pavlik. "It's an exciting time for our industry, and I look forward to working with our talented team to drive innovation and deliver meaningful solutions that empower financial professionals and their clients."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Docupace Media Contacts:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.