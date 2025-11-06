DocuPet Launches the National Pet Registry and National Animal Shelter Network to Transform Lost Pet Reunification Across North America

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPet, North America's leading pet licensing platform, recently announced the official launch of the National Pet Registry and the National Animal Shelter Network—two groundbreaking initiatives designed to unify pet data, streamline shelter work, and dramatically improve lost pet recovery nationwide.

Developed in partnership with more than 300 communities and over 80 animal welfare agencies, DocuPet's platform is now the first national pet registration and reunification network. The system consolidates pet licensing, microchip IDs, contact information, and veterinary data—previously scattered across more than 7,000 disconnected databases—into one secure, searchable source of truth.

"Every year, millions of pets go missing, and too many never make it home because of no tag identification, outdated contact information, or jurisdictional boundaries," said Grant Goodwin, CEO at DocuPet. "With the National Pet Registry and National Animal Shelter Network, we're finally connecting those dots and empowering communities, shelters, and pet owners to work together in real time."

The National Pet Registry is free for pet owners and partner agencies. More than 8,000 pets are registered daily, making it the fastest-growing pet database in North America. Each registered pet receives a free HomeSafe®-enabled tag, giving every pet a digital identity linked to a comprehensive online profile.

Pet owners can easily manage their pets' records, including pet licenses, vaccinations, microchip details, veterinarian contacts, important documents, and more.

At the heart of the Registry is HomeSafe®, DocuPet's 24/7 lost pet service. Integrated with Petco Love Lost and the new National Animal Shelter Network, HomeSafe® enables lost and found pet reports and alerts, and a toll-free lost pet support line available year round. For pet owners, HomeSafe® is a lifeline for pet identification and fast reunification.

The HomeSafe® lost pet reporting features help fuel the National Animal Shelter Network, representing North America's largest coalition of connected shelters, improving pet reunification and reducing unnecessary shelter intakes.

Using the National Pet Record Search, shelters in the network can:

Instantly access registered pet profiles by tag ID,microchip or even physical characteristics of the pet if no tag or microchip is available.

Submit Found Pet Reports with automated owner alerts

Collaborate across cities, counties, and states for faster reunions

Work directly with animal control officers to reunite pets before intake

Participating shelters also receive marketing materials, community engagement resources, and ongoing support from DocuPet's dedicated service team.

"Shelters are on the front lines of animal welfare, and they need connected and powerful reunification tools," said Jackie Rose, Chief Strategy Officer at DocuPet. "By linking shelters through the National Animal Shelter Network and registering every pet, we're reducing time-to-reunion, decreasing shelter overcrowding, and enabling community-based reunifications."

Together, the National Pet Registry and National Animal Shelter Network represent a major leap forward for pet identification, data sharing, and reunification. By centralizing information and connecting thousands of local agencies, DocuPet is setting a new national standard for pet safety and recovery.

