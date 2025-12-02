DocuPet Welcomes Abbie Moore as Chief Product Officer

Driving innovation in pet safety, digital experiences and the next-gen pet parenting mobile app

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPet, a leading pet registration, identification and lost pet reunification platform, is pleased to announce that Abbie Moore has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Moore will oversee all aspects of product strategy, design and development for DocuPet's core offerings, including the company's flagship licensing services. She will also serve as product leader for DocuPet's upcoming mobile app platform, Wagoria. Her arrival marks a key milestone in DocuPet's mission to create smarter, more connected digital pet care experiences that help families keep pets safe, happy, and at home.

Moore is a seasoned product and operational executive with deep expertise in the pet care and animal welfare technology sectors. Most recently she served as Chief Operating Officer at Petco Love, where she guided the digital consumer ecosystem and direct-to-consumer services, designed to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them. Prior to joining Petco Love in 2022, Moore spent 18 years in senior leadership at Adopt-a-Pet.com as Chief Product Officer, COO, and ultimately, CEO. She was a key player in shepherding the organization's acquisition by Mars Kinship. Moore helped build peer-to-peer adoption tools, applied Lean Startup and OKR methodologies, and drove innovation at the intersection of technology and animal welfare. Moore's background spans product strategy, organizational design, cross-functional leadership and digital growth, bringing a unique blend of pet industry passion and product management discipline to her new role.

"We are delighted to welcome Abbie Moore to our leadership team," said Grant Goodwin, CEO of DocuPet. "Abbie's proven track record of product innovation in the pet care space, her passion for animal welfare, and her ability to scale digital platforms, makes her the perfect leader to drive our next phase of product evolution. With her at the helm, we will enhance the experience for pet owners, accelerate adoption of our reunification services, and expand the impact of our technology on pet safety and welfare."

In her new role, Moore will:

Define and execute the product roadmap for both the core DocuPet platform and Wagoria mobile app, accelerating time-to-market for new services.

Lead the product design, UX, data insights, and engineering teams to build intuitive, owner-centric tools that integrate with DocuPet's licensing, National Pet Registry, and shelter network capabilities.

Extend DocuPet's platform into various products and services for pets and owners, while enhancing community features that build on the company's existing Home Safe ® service, which offers 24/7 lost pet support.

® service, which offers 24/7 lost pet support. Strengthen strategic partnerships with animal welfare agencies, municipal licensors, and the broader pet ecosystem by ensuring product alignment with their needs and workflows.

Moore said, "I'm truly honored to join DocuPet at this pivotal moment. The work of keeping pets safe and families connected has shaped my career, and I've seen how much technology can do when it's built with compassion and purpose. DocuPet's mission and national platform give us a chance to expand the impact in ways that matter deeply. Together, we'll create products that not only reunite lost pets faster, but proactively support wellness, behavior challenges, and the connection between pets and the people who love them."

DocuPet has built a strong foundation with pet identification and reunification, shelter partnerships, licensing programs, and the National Pet Registry, supporting more than 4 million pet profiles. With Moore's appointment, the company is intensifying its focus on next-generation product experiences, including mobile ecosystems, pet tracker health and location monitoring, seamless reunification flows, and AI-enhanced owner-pet engagement.

About DocuPet

DocuPet is the largest and fastest-growing pet registration and reunification platform in North America, providing official pet licensing services to more than 300 jurisdictions. DocuPet provides free lost pet services through HomeSafe®, and a unique product offering with an AI-powered pet tracker, designer pet tags, and other pet identification products. DocuPet is transforming how communities support animal welfare through inventive thinking and pioneering technology.

For more information, visit https://partnerships.docupet.com

SOURCE DocuPet