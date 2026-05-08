Docusign and Harvey Partner to Bring Legal and Contract AI Together

New capabilities connect legal reasoning with agreement workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the world's most trusted Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) company, and Harvey, the leading AI platform for legal and professional services, today announced a strategic partnership that connects Harvey's legal reasoning platform with Docusign's IAM contract AI platform, enabling legal teams to move from business insights to action across the full agreement lifecycle.

Docusign and Harvey partnership

Together, the two platforms will deliver a seamless solution: Harvey powers legal analysis, cross-jurisdictional research, reviews and AI-driven drafting, while the Docusign IAM platform connects this to agreement workflows across the organization and teams like sales, procurement, HR, and finance.

Eliminate the friction between legal analysis and agreement execution

Legal teams can prompt Harvey to retrieve and analyze specific agreements from Docusign, cross-reference them against applicable law using Harvey's legal databases, and receive grounded, agreement-specific answers without manual document review. When updates are needed, teams can initiate Docusign workflows directly from Harvey to generate, route, and support amendment and approval processes.

When working in Docusign, legal professionals can access Harvey Knowledge directly through the new Docusign Iris assistant. This brings external reasoning directly into the chat interface to help teams review agreements, generate risk summaries, and support approvals in a connected workflow.

"Legal teams shouldn't have to choose between speed and control when it comes to agreements," said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. "Together, Harvey and Docusign are helping connect legal reasoning with agreement workflows. By connecting the two platforms, we give teams a seamless way to move from AI-powered drafting and analysis to execution, negotiation, and management. That means faster deal cycles without sacrificing the governance and control teams rely on. We're proud to partner with Docusign and excited about the impact this integration will have for our customers."

"The legal teams of more than 1.8 million customers rely on Docusign to create, negotiate, sign, and manage their agreements on our trusted, secure platform," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "By partnering with Harvey, we're bringing expert legal intelligence directly into Docusign's agreement workflows, so legal teams can not only understand their agreements but use them to power work across the business."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to transforming how legal teams manage complex, high-volume transactions.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit harvey.ai.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.