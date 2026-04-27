Docusign Announces 2026 Global Customer Award Winners

Celebrating the Visionaries Transforming the Future of Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced the winners of its 2026 Customer Awards, recognizing an elite group of organizations that are leading the shift toward Intelligent Agreement Management. These visionaries are redefining how agreements are created, managed, and put to work for their business.

Docusign 2026 Customer Award Winners

This year's winners represent a new generation of leaders who have turned static agreements into sources of insights that power business automation, impact, and growth. From accelerating revenue to improving operations and customer experience with the power of AI, these organizations are setting a new standard for how work gets done.

"Our award winners this year are doing something powerful; they're not just signing agreements faster, they're using IAM to transform how their businesses operate," said Paula Hansen, President & Chief Revenue Officer at Docusign. "They're automating workflows, extracting insights from agreement data, and driving real results. This is what intelligent agreements actually look like in practice."

The 2026 Champions of Agreement Innovation

This year's recipients were selected for their excellence across six global categories.

Champions of AI Innovation

Honoring teams using AI to transform agreement management into smarter, insight-driven processes.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, is implementing Docusign IAM to help unlock insights from legacy agreements and make relevant information more accessible for its colleagues. This initiative is intended to improve visibility and efficiency as the firm's colleagues focus on supporting clients.

"Docusign's smart document repository supports how we make existing information more usable for our colleagues. It's an example of how we're strengthening access to insights across the firm to advance better, more confident decision making." – Mindy Simon, Chief Operating Officer at Aon

Experian, a global data and technology company, partnered with Docusign to help simplify their ecosystem.

"As a result, we've significantly reduced contract cycle times from roughly 10 days to hours, made contract data easier to access and understand, and enabled our teams to serve clients more quickly and make better‑informed decisions." – Gary Sonnethal, Vice President and Global Quote to Contract Product Owner at Experian

Crete United, a national network of leading Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Building Automation specialists, implemented Docusign with AI-Assisted Review to reduce contract negotiation times by 80% and improve deal execution speed by 90%. Their use of AI playbooks has resulted in a 90% acceptance rate for redlines from counterparties.

"With Docusign, our teams have gained greater visibility into financial risk and contractual obligations, enabling a more disciplined approach to redline reviews and better informed decision making. This delivers meaningful value not only for our organization, but also for our customers."– Andy Swanson, Chief Revenue Officer at Crete United

IGA, a Brazilian beyond-banking company in the Itaú Unibanco ecosystem, transformed contract management into a strategic, data-driven capability. As the first company in Latin America to put Docusign AI-Assisted Review into production, IGA integrated CLM with CRM, connected contracts to the revenue cycle, and combined legal playbooks with strong AI governance. The initiative reduced average contract formalization time by 32% and cut the data engineering effort required for structuring and cleansing contract data by an estimated 90%, setting a strong benchmark for responsible AI innovation and risk mitigation.

"Docusign has helped us transform contract management from an operational process into a strategic business capability, bringing together governance, data, and efficiency. With CLM, CRM integration, and AI-Assisted Review, we have gained greater speed, traceability, and scale to support the business with consistency and confidence." – Ticiane Andrade, legal executive at IGA

Champions of Business Transformation

Celebrating leaders who inspire adoption, drive innovation, and guide teams to reach their full potential.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of prestige beauty products, consolidated dozens of decentralized accounts into one enterprise platform. This move reduced cost, improved financial predictability, and established a unified governance model across its global brands.

"By centralizing Docusign into a single enterprise platform, we transformed this process into a streamlined, governed solution, delivering significant cost savings while also improving visibility, user experience, and operational efficiency." – Joe DeSimone, Technical Executive Director: HR, Finance, and Corporate functions at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Yum! Brands, the world's largest restaurant company with operations in 155 countries, uses Docusign to boost productivity and simplify franchising by harmonizing & standardizing contract templates and ways-of-working across multiple departments, streamlining the agreement lifecycle for its worldwide franchise network.

"Yum!'s Franchise Digital Exchange, built on Docusign CLM, has transformed how we create, manage, and govern agreements by centralizing contracts, automating workflows, and delivering greater visibility and consistency across our global organization." – Michael Nilevsky, Head of Global Franchising at Yum! Brands

Sandoz, a newly independent pharmaceutical company, achieved technology independence following its spinoff by deploying a new Docusign ecosystem designed to support GxP and regulatory compliance. Since go-live in 2024, in an organization with $11 billion in annual revenue, the transition has enabled 20,000 global users to complete 350,000 envelopes, achieving a 90% completion rate and an average turnaround time of under two days.

Champions of Operations

Honoring teams that turn complexity into clarity by streamlining workflows, cutting manual steps, and transforming operations into effortless, connected motion.

Payworks, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, integrated Docusign IAM with Salesforce to reduce processing time. This resulted in a dramatic drop from 45 minutes to just 7.5 minutes, reclaiming over 9,300 labor hours annually. This automation also significantly increased their 24-hour contract completion rate from 55% to 87%, allowing 4,800 more agreements to be finalized within a 24-hour window each year.

"At Payworks, delivering a consistent, high-quality client experience is core to our success, reflected in our 98% client retention and 55+ NPS. Through our partnership with Docusign, we're transforming contract and customer onboarding with embedded, automated workflows—driving greater speed, consistency, and a better overall client experience." – Maureen Kinnear, Chief Technology Officer at Payworks

Thrive Market centralized its legal operations on Docusign to eliminate email-heavy intake and manual bottlenecks. Automated workflows dramatically reduced contract turnaround times, and teams across the company now use a searchable repository to track renewals.

"Docusign streamlined our legal operation. Contracts close faster, teams track renewals without chasing them down, and everyone finds what they need in one place." – Wade Johnson, Associate General Counsel at Thrive Market

Freshworks, a customer and employee engagement solutions provider, embedded Docusign into its CRM to reduce document turnaround times from days to minutes. The digital-first workflow has significantly reduced administrative costs and strengthened compliance by providing a secure audit trail.

"Using Docusign has helped me eliminate unnecessary delays and reduce the friction that typically comes with manual document handling. The ability to send, sign, and track agreements seamlessly has not only improved turnaround times for me but also made the entire process more secure and reliable." – Vishnu Vardhan, Strategic Consultant at Australia & New Zealand

Champions of Growth

Recognizing businesses that scale smarter, work faster, and unlock new levels of growth and competitive advantage.

Kindsight, a provider of modern technology solutions for fundraising organizations, adopted Docusign IAM for Sales to automate agreement generation within Salesforce, shortening sales cycles by one full week. The system saves the IT team up to three days per interaction and ensures 100% of agreements are digitized.

"Kindsight's adoption of Docusign IAM for Sales has been a game-changer for our operations, enabling our IT team to concentrate on strategic priorities while ensuring smooth, fully digitized agreement workflows that optimize processes and boost efficiency across the board." – Kris O'Brien, Director of Information Technology, Kindsight

Milky Moo is a Brazilian milkshake franchising powerhouse born during the pandemic. The company evolved from eSignature to Docusign IAM to scale its operations across Brazil and the USA. By digitizing its entire legal and sales workflow, Milky Moo saved over 1,000 hours of manual work in 2025 alone—proving that hyper-growth and operational excellence go hand-in-hand.

"The adoption of Docusign IAM has strengthened legal security for Milky Moo and our entire franchise network, while streamlining the closing of new business deals. This transformation has already generated projected savings of approximately $14,000 in 2025 within our legal department alone." – Silvia Mundim, Legal Director at Milky Moo

Champions of Customer Experience

Celebrating teams that create seamless, trusted, and memorable experiences, setting a new standard for customer happiness.

LOCAM, a leasing subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, tripled its digital agreement usage to 120,000 envelopes annually while automating complex regulatory compliance checks. Local regulations are enforced automatically, without manual intervention, reducing error risk and ensuring consistent application at scale.

Bank of Queensland, an Australian retail and commercial banking group, integrated Docusign into its cloud‑based digital bank to digitise and scale its multi‑brand Digital Home Loans capability – reducing per‑loan packet costs by 83%, cutting approval times to as little as 1–2 days, and enabling 86% of loan documents to be signed and returned by customers within 24 hours.

"Our work with Docusign has helped us create a simpler, faster experience for our customers while directly advancing our commitment to carbon neutrality and our sustainability goals." – Michael Sokolich, Head of Everyday Banking and Home Lending Transformation at Bank of Queensland

Champions of Social Impact

Recognizing organizations driving sustainability, uplifting communities, and creating meaningful, lasting impact.

NYC Public Schools, the largest school system in the United States, used Docusign to digitize family consent forms and offer them in over 10 languages for nearly one million students. This reduced turnaround times by 77% and recaptured 400,000 labor hours.

"With more than 800,000 students, the volume of essential forms our district processes is staggering. Docusign has allowed us to modernize the way we connect with our community. By providing a secure, seamless digital signing experience, we've made it significantly easier for our families to submit vital paperwork and for our educators to manage their administrative duties. It's a vital step forward in making our school system more accessible and responsive for everyone involved." – Ali Khan, Deputy Chief Information Officer at NYCPS

The Greater Philadelphia YMCA seeks to connect more people to healthy living through community-focused services, wellness, and childcare. With 15 branch locations, dozens of childcare and camp sites, and more than 4,000 employees, the challenge was how to centralize and manage 8,000 new agreements annually. With Docusign IAM, the Y brings all these agreements into a secure AI-powered repository. By automating internal approvals and renewal tracking, the organization has protected institutional knowledge, improved procurement efficiency, and removed bottlenecks.

"Docusign IAM has delivered a scalable, secure, and simple platform that marries efficiency and volume in one place. We have been able to establish a simple request, review, approve, and sign process that is tailored to each of the business area's operational requirements. Using AI makes the process easier for our teams and enables a No-Code journey to continue to expand and evolve." – Mark Morrison, Senior VP of Information Technology at YMCA

Experience the Future of Agreements

Many of this year's winners will be featured at Docusign's annual event, Momentum NYC, taking place May 20-21, 2026, at the Javits Center. Join us to hear their stories first-hand and see the debut of the latest agentic agreement innovations. Learn more here.

For more information on our 2026 winners and the solutions they use, visit our Docusign blog and follow Docusign on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.