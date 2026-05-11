Docusign Announces Agentic Contract Workflows for In-House Legal Teams

Docusign agents triage, review, and move agreements forward across its Intelligent Agreement Management platform, solving business problems in the way point products cannot

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced a new set of AI-powered capabilities and strategic partnerships designed to help in-house legal teams drive progress for their companies while enjoying cutting edge AI-based legal tools. With the introduction of a contract assistant and agents, Docusign is expanding its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform — the only platform with total context of your agreement history and relationships — to serve as the system of action for legal professionals and the teams they support.

Docusign Iris assistant and agents

Every business runs on agreements, but in many organizations that work is still scattered across emails, PDFs, and disconnected tools. As a result, contract data is locked inside static documents, disconnected from where work happens. Legal teams are forced to manually search for insights inside contracts and painfully coordinate next steps across teams like sales, procurement, HR, and finance.

Docusign IAM brings the entire agreement lifecycle into one platform – from creation and approvals to negotiation, execution, and management – transforming agreements into strategic assets that drive business decisions. With agents grounded in real agreement context, teams can analyze, redline, and take action, whether through a chat experience or automation running in the background.

"Legal teams aren't just reviewing contracts, they're helping businesses move forward," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "What Docusign brings to legal AI is dynamic context across agreements, combined with intelligent workflows, that know how to act on that context. That's what allows teams to work faster, reduce risk, and focus on more strategic work."

Docusign Iris assistant and agents for end-to-end agreement workflows

With a new assistant and agents powered by Iris, Docusign's agreement-tuned AI engine, businesses can now move from insight to execution. The agents can triage, review, and move agreements to closing – using the full context of past negotiations, accepted terms, and company policies to recommend and take the next steps across the workflow. Legal teams will be able to:

Analyze, redline, and collaborate on agreements through an intelligent, context-aware conversational AI experience that grounds answers with citations.

Use agents to automate agreement processes by invoking them from chat or deploying them to run autonomously in the background 24/7.

Leverage an agentic engine grounded in real agreement context including past negotiations, positions, and company policies.

Build and test agents for agreement automation and standardization in a new custom workspace – Agent Studio.

Automate end-to-end agreement workflows while maintaining human oversight and control where it's needed.

Agreements are no longer static records. They actively move work forward across the business. A recent report from Deloitte* found that organizations using agentic workflows with an end-to-end agreement platform are seeing nearly 30% higher ROI than those that do not.

A connected legal AI ecosystem

Docusign is also partnering with legal AI platforms with deep domain expertise, including Harvey, Legora, and CoCounsel Legal by Thomson Reuters. Legal teams rely on specialized tools, but increasingly need those tools to more seamlessly connect with contracting workflows across sales, procurement, HR, and finance. Docusign IAM's open platform makes this possible, bringing legal work into one connected agreement system – by integrating legal research, document analysis, and contract review into agreement workflows and business processes.

As an open platform, Docusign extends its capabilities across the enterprise through MCP – allowing leading frontier LLMs such as Anthropic Claude and OpenAI ChatGPT, and leading business applications like Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, and Slack – to securely connect to Docusign services and manage contracts within the tools teams already use.

Modern agreement management for how legal teams work

Legal teams today expect to ask questions, get clear answers, and take action in one place, but most AI tools still sit outside the systems where agreements are created and managed. Docusign IAM closes the gap by embedding AI and agents directly into agreement workflows in a single, end-to-end platform. This makes it possible for legal teams to review, negotiate, and move agreements forward in minutes, not hours, while automatically keeping their business partners updated on progress. As Docusign evolves from e-signature to a system of record, and now to a system of action, IAM gives organizations the speed, consistency, and control to execute agreements across the entire business.

Docusign's new Iris assistant and agents are coming soon. Join us at Momentum in New York on May 20–21 to see what's next for agreement management, and follow Docusign on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates.

*Source: Deloitte report, "Capitalizing on AI," 2026

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.