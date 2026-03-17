Docusign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results; Announces $2.0 Billion Increase to Share Repurchase Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.

"Docusign's AI-native IAM platform has established clear market leadership as the agreement system of action for companies of all sizes," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "In 2026, customers using IAM represented over $350 million in ARR, and Docusign reached record highs for operating margin and free cash flow."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $836.9 million, an 8% year-over-year increase including approximately 0.8% positive impact from foreign exchange rates. Subscription revenue was $819.0 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $17.9 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease.

was $836.9 million, an 8% year-over-year increase including approximately 0.8% positive impact from foreign exchange rates. Subscription revenue was $819.0 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $17.9 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease. Billings were $1.0 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase including approximately 2.3% positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

were $1.0 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase including approximately 2.3% positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates. GAAP gross margin was 79.7% compared to 79.4% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.8% compared to 82.3% in the same period last year.

was 79.7% compared to 79.4% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.8% compared to 82.3% in the same period last year. GAAP net income per basic share was $0.45 on 200 million shares outstanding compared to $0.41 on 203 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was $0.45 on 200 million shares outstanding compared to $0.41 on 203 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.44 on 205 million shares outstanding compared to $0.39 on 215 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was $0.44 on 205 million shares outstanding compared to $0.39 on 215 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.01 on 205 million shares outstanding compared to $0.86 on 215 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was $1.01 on 205 million shares outstanding compared to $0.86 on 215 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $377.2 million compared to $307.9 million in the same period last year.

was $377.2 million compared to $307.9 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $350.2 million compared to $279.6 million in the same period last year.

was $350.2 million compared to $279.6 million in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter. Repurchases of common stock were $269.1 million compared to $161.7 million in the same period last year.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $3.2 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase, including approximately 0.2% positive impact from foreign exchange rates. Subscription revenue was $3.2 billion, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $68.9 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease.

was $3.2 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase, including approximately 0.2% positive impact from foreign exchange rates. Subscription revenue was $3.2 billion, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $68.9 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease. Billings were $3.4 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase including approximately 1.1% positive impact from foreign exchange rates.

were $3.4 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase including approximately 1.1% positive impact from foreign exchange rates. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $3,272 million as of January 31, 2026, and $3,030 million as of January 31, 2025, an 8.0% year-over-year increase. Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") represented 10.8% of our total ARR as of January 31, 2026, and 2.3% of our total ARR as of January 31, 2025.

("ARR") was $3,272 million as of January 31, 2026, and $3,030 million as of January 31, 2025, an 8.0% year-over-year increase. Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") represented 10.8% of our total ARR as of January 31, 2026, and 2.3% of our total ARR as of January 31, 2025. GAAP gross margin was 79.4% compared to 79.1% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.0% compared to 82.2% in the prior year.

was 79.4% compared to 79.1% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.0% compared to 82.2% in the prior year. GAAP net income per basic share was $1.53 on 202 million shares outstanding compared to $5.23 on 204 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025.

was $1.53 on 202 million shares outstanding compared to $5.23 on 204 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025. GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.48 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $5.08 on 210 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025.

was $1.48 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $5.08 on 210 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.84 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $3.55 on 210 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025.

was $3.84 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $3.55 on 210 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2025. Repurchases of common stock were $869.1 million compared to $683.5 million in the same period last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Key Business Highlights:

Expanded IAM Platform and eSignature Capabilities: Docusign continued to evolve IAM into an end-to-end platform for customers' agreement workflows. In Q4, Docusign delivered on its roadmap to integrate AI-native experiences across the entire agreement lifecycle. Key updates include:

Agreement Desk: Now generally available, Agreement Desk is a central hub for teams to request, track, review, and manage agreements from intake to signature. It creates visibility across stakeholders, and allows teams across legal, sales, and procurement to collaborate in real time. AI-Assisted Review: AI-Assisted Review leverages pre-approved company playbooks and provides instant redline suggestions and clause generation to ensure that all team members within an organization can negotiate agreements in compliance with company standards.

AI-Powered eSignature: In January, Docusign launched a re-imagined eSignature experience powered by AI. The launch provides customers with: AI-Assisted Agreement Summaries: To drive efficiencies in daily workflows, Docusign launched AI-Assisted Agreement Summaries in eSignature. This feature allows signers to quickly grasp the core components of complex contracts without manual review. Automated Agreement Preparation: AI-driven tools that streamline the setup and tagging of documents. 3rd-Party Data Verification: Seamless integration of external data sources to verify signer information and agreement accuracy.



Increase to Stock Repurchase Program:

Docusign's Board of Directors has authorized an increase to its existing stock repurchase program of an additional amount of up to $2.0 billion of Docusign's outstanding common stock. The program has no minimum purchase commitment and no mandated end date. As of March 17, 2026, our total remaining authorization under our stock repurchase program is up to $2.6 billion.

Repurchases under the program are expected to be executed, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases, and other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and the amount of any repurchased common stock will be determined by Docusign's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate Docusign to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at Docusign's discretion without prior notice.

Board of Directors and Governance Updates

Board Leadership Transition: As previously announced, James Beer assumed the role of Board Chair on February 1, 2026, succeeding Maggie Wilderotter, who continues to serve as an independent director.

As previously announced, James Beer assumed the role of Board Chair on February 1, 2026, succeeding Maggie Wilderotter, who continues to serve as an independent director. Brian Roberts, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, has joined Docusign's Board: Roberts, who previously served as CFO of Splunk and Lyft, joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2024, where he advises a range of companies building AI-native applications. "Brian brings extensive finance and strategy expertise to our Board, and a unique combination of operating and investor perspectives," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "His experience in funding and leading transformative businesses will be invaluable to Docusign as we harness AI to pursue our Intelligent Agreement Management strategy."

Guidance

The company currently expects the following guidance:

(in millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended

April 30, 2026

YoY

Midpoint

Change Total revenue [1] $822 to $826

8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.8 % to 81.2 %

NA Non-GAAP operating margin 29.0 % to 29.5 %

NA Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 196 to 201

NA







(in millions, except percentages) Year Ended January 31,

2027

YoY

Midpoint

Change Total revenue [1] $3,484 to $3,496

8 % Annual recurring revenue year-over-year growth rate 8.25 % to 8.75 %

8.50 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81.5 % to 82.0 %

NA Non-GAAP operating margin 30.0 % to 30.5 %

NA Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 190 to 195

NA



[1] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, revenue guidance range would be approximately 1.6% point lower for the quarter ending April 30, 2026 and 1.4% point lower for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on March 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will also be accessible on Docusign's website prior to the webcast. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (EDT) March 31, 2026, using the passcode 13758812.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2025. Docusign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Docusign Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Guidance" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, annual recurring revenue, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding: the impact of foreign exchange rates; the timing and extent of customer renewals; the effectiveness of changes to our sales force and go-to-market strategy; the effects of seasonality; the timing and impact of our cloud migration transition; the benefits, the timing or rollout of future products and capabilities; the evolution, customer demand, and adoption of the Docusign IAM platform; and our utilization of our stock repurchase program, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of share repurchase under such program. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, volatile interest rates or foreign exchange rates, and market volatility on the global economy; our inability to accurately estimate our market opportunity; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any interruptions or delays in performance of our technical infrastructure, or data breaches, cyberattacks or other fraudulent or malicious activity attempting to exploit our technology systems, platform or brand name; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and maintain or increase profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand our existing customer base, including our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate artificial intelligence into our existing and future products and to successfully deploy them; our ability to successfully develop, launch and sell IAM solutions; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of geopolitical conflict or changes in trade policies and practices; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, filed on March 18, 2025, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, filed on December 5, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. We have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20% for fiscal 2025 and 21% for fiscal 2026 due to the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We considered billings to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represent a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we used billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. Beginning in the first fiscal quarter of 2027, we will no longer report or guide to billings.

Annual Recurring Revenue: We calculate Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of active customer contracts as of the measurement date. This calculation assumes that any contract expiring within the next 12 months renews on its existing terms, and excludes non-recurring revenue streams recognized at a point in time. When evaluating ARR on a product basis for contracts spanning multiple product lines, we allocate the support contract value to each product offering based on its proportional share of the total contract value. To annualize contracts, we divide the total committed contract value by the number of months in the subscription term and multiply by twelve. For international contracts denominated in foreign currencies, ARR is translated into U.S. dollars using a fixed exchange rate set at the beginning of each fiscal year. We adjust previously reported ARR annually to reflect these exchange rate changes for comparative purposes. We believe ARR measures our business performance and serves as a leading indicator of future revenue growth. ARR is an operating metric and should be viewed independently of revenue, deferred revenue, and remaining performance obligations; it does not represent revenue under U.S. GAAP on an annual basis.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January

31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Subscription $ 819,003

$ 757,767

$ 3,150,551

$ 2,901,309 Professional services and other 17,857

18,485

68,949

75,430 Total revenue 836,860

776,252

3,219,500

2,976,739 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 149,246

138,884

581,058

532,445 Professional services and other 20,538

21,327

82,004

89,214 Total cost of revenue 169,784

160,211

663,062

621,659 Gross profit 667,076

616,041

2,556,438

2,355,080 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 305,506

301,288

1,203,885

1,160,993 Research and development 168,282

155,463

664,985

588,455 General and administrative 105,546

98,821

388,989

375,983 Restructuring and other related charges —

—

—

29,721 Total operating expenses 579,334

555,572

2,257,859

2,155,152 Income from operations 87,742

60,469

298,579

199,928 Interest expense (586)

(400)

(2,546)

(1,550) Interest income and other income, net 14,393

7,818

51,295

49,563 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 101,549

67,887

347,328

247,941 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,246

(15,604)

38,243

(819,944) Net income $ 90,303

$ 83,491

$ 309,085

$ 1,067,885 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.45

$ 0.41

$ 1.53

$ 5.23 Diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.39

$ 1.48

$ 5.08 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:











Basic 200,477

203,299

202,079

204,329 Diluted 204,675

214,507

209,118

210,339















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:











Cost of revenue—subscription $ 14,062

$ 13,712

$ 56,501

$ 58,348 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 3,829

4,174

15,896

18,639 Sales and marketing 46,464

48,213

189,648

202,609 Research and development 59,678

53,422

236,780

204,238 General and administrative 31,512

30,426

123,496

121,665 Restructuring and other related charges —

—

—

4,836

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) January 31,

2026

January 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 602,442

$ 648,623 Investments—current 264,084

314,924 Accounts receivable, net 516,429

429,582 Contract assets—current 10,782

13,764 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,101

82,368 Total current assets 1,490,838

1,489,261 Investments—noncurrent 208,393

134,105 Property and equipment, net 361,808

299,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 165,578

109,630 Goodwill 458,446

454,477 Intangible assets, net 61,394

76,388 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 474,628

467,201 Deferred tax assets—noncurrent 835,245

840,470 Other assets—noncurrent 173,220

141,803 Total assets $ 4,229,550

$ 4,012,705 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 17,419

$ 30,697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 113,358

99,579 Accrued compensation 260,840

227,115 Contract liabilities—current 1,631,168

1,455,442 Operating lease liabilities—current 16,623

19,077 Total current liabilities 2,039,408

1,831,910 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 29,956

21,523 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 168,496

105,350 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 21,507

20,596 Other liabilities—noncurrent 52,363

30,634 Total liabilities 2,311,730

2,010,013 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock —

(2,871) Additional paid-in capital 3,777,995

3,321,242 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,712)

(28,376) Accumulated deficit (1,856,483)

(1,287,323) Total stockholders' equity 1,917,820

2,002,692 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,229,550

$ 4,012,705

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 90,303

$ 83,491

$ 309,085

$ 1,067,885 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities













Depreciation and amortization 26,433

28,707

116,081

107,804 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 67,557

64,486

271,067

237,217 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 168

139

775

554 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,735

4,602

18,903

19,065 Stock-based compensation expense 155,545

149,947

622,321

610,335 Deferred income taxes 5,528

(22,103)

4,713

(839,989) Other 819

(361)

2,958

6,111 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (162,778)

(128,616)

(91,742)

2,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,879

(9,334)

(15,200)

(17,634) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (76,290)

(87,618)

(271,544)

(302,166) Other assets (1,640)

(5,884)

(1,941)

(22,002) Accounts payable (6,831)

9,152

(15,148)

7,638 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,279

10,081

26,257

2,935 Accrued compensation 82,524

70,364

29,515

29,236 Contract liabilities 186,867

146,285

177,203

129,854 Operating lease liabilities (2,877)

(5,426)

(18,296)

(21,646) Net cash provided by operating activities 377,221

307,912

1,165,007

1,017,272 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —

—

—

(143,611) Purchases of marketable securities (88,001)

(77,699)

(409,599)

(411,236) Maturities of marketable securities 81,531

74,500

389,989

340,334 Purchases of strategic and other investments (164)

(750)

(726)

(1,375) Purchases of property and equipment (27,022)

(28,342)

(106,445)

(96,988) Net cash used in investing activities (33,656)

(32,291)

(126,781)

(312,876) Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of revolving credit facility costs —

—

(3,133)

— Repurchases of common stock (269,084)

(161,725)

(869,086)

(683,528) Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and

ESPP purchase (63,502)

(81,148)

(269,713)

(213,282) Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

11,359

1,250

22,705 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

40,780

35,314 Net cash used in financing activities (332,586)

(231,514)

(1,099,902)

(838,791) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 6,898

(5,311)

20,272

(7,550) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,877

38,796

(41,404)

(141,945) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 600,273

620,758

659,554

801,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 618,150

$ 659,554

$ 618,150

$ 659,554



(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $15.7 million and $10.9 million as of January 31, 2026 and January 31, 2025.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP gross profit $ 667,076

$ 616,041

$ 2,556,438

$ 2,355,080 Add: Stock-based compensation 17,891

17,886

72,397

76,987 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1,699)

3,564

4,923

12,267 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions 868

1,176

5,496

3,909 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 684,136

$ 638,667

$ 2,639,254

$ 2,448,243 GAAP gross margin 79.7 %

79.4 %

79.4 %

79.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.1 %

2.9 %

2.6 %

3.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81.8 %

82.3 %

82.0 %

82.2 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 669,757

$ 618,883

$ 2,569,493

$ 2,368,864 Add: Stock-based compensation 14,062

13,712

56,501

58,348 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1,699)

3,564

4,923

12,267 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions 647

921

4,201

2,882 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 682,767

$ 637,080

$ 2,635,118

$ 2,442,361 GAAP subscription gross margin 81.8 %

81.7 %

81.6 %

81.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.6 %

2.4 %

2.0 %

2.6 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 83.4 %

84.1 %

83.6 %

84.2 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (2,681)

$ (2,842)

$ (13,055)

$ (13,784) Add: Stock-based compensation 3,829

4,174

15,896

18,639 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions 221

255

1,295

1,027 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross

income $ 1,369

$ 1,587

$ 4,136

$ 5,882 GAAP professional services and other gross margin (15.0) %

(15.4) %

(18.9) %

(18.3) % Non-GAAP adjustments 22.7 %

24.0 %

24.9 %

26.1 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross

margin 7.7 %

8.6 %

6.0 %

7.8 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP sales and marketing $ 305,506

$ 301,288

$ 1,203,885

$ 1,160,993 Less: Stock-based compensation (46,464)

(48,213)

(189,648)

(202,609) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1,122)

(3,354)

(11,208)

(12,450) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions (1,608)

(2,242)

(10,866)

(7,593) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 256,312

$ 247,479

$ 992,163

$ 938,341 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 36.5 %

38.8 %

37.3 %

39.0 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage

of revenue 30.6 %

31.9 %

30.8 %

31.5 %















GAAP research and development $ 168,282

$ 155,463

$ 664,985

$ 588,455 Less: Stock-based compensation (59,678)

(53,422)

(236,780)

(204,238) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions (1,423)

(1,421)

(11,022)

(7,013) Non-GAAP research and development $ 107,181

$ 100,620

$ 417,183

$ 377,204 GAAP research and development as a percentage of

revenue 20.1 %

20.0 %

20.7 %

19.8 % Non-GAAP research and development as a

percentage of revenue 12.8 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

12.7 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 105,546

$ 98,821

$ 388,989

$ 375,983 Less: Stock-based compensation (31,512)

(30,426)

(123,496)

(121,665) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock

transactions (518)

(1,504)

(3,522)

(3,278) Less: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

(4,340) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 73,516

$ 66,891

$ 261,971

$ 246,700 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of

revenue 12.6 %

12.8 %

12.1 %

12.4 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a

percentage of revenue 8.9 %

8.6 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January

31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP income from operations $ 87,742

$ 60,469

$ 298,579

$ 199,928 Add: Stock-based compensation 155,545

149,947

622,321

605,499 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (577)

6,918

16,131

24,717 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,417

6,343

30,906

21,793 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

4,340 Add: Restructuring and other related charges —

—

—

29,721 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 247,127

$ 223,677

$ 967,937

$ 885,998 GAAP operating margin 10.5 %

7.8 %

9.3 %

6.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments 19.0 %

21.0 %

20.8 %

23.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.5 %

28.8 %

30.1 %

29.8 %

Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January

31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP net income $ 90,303

$ 83,491

$ 309,085

$ 1,067,885 Add: Stock-based compensation 155,545

149,947

622,321

605,499 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (577)

6,918

16,131

24,717 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,417

6,343

30,906

21,793 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

4,340 Add: Restructuring and other related charges —

—

—

29,721 Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments (43,550)

(61,823)

(175,261)

(1,006,746) Non-GAAP net income $ 206,138

$ 184,876

$ 803,182

$ 747,209















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 206,138

$ 184,876

$ 803,182

$ 747,209















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 200,477

203,299

202,079

204,329 Effect of dilutive securities 4,198

11,208

7,039

6,010 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares

outstanding, diluted 204,675

214,507

209,118

210,339















GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.45

$ 0.41

$ 1.53

$ 5.23 GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.39

$ 1.48

$ 5.08 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.03

$ 0.91

$ 3.97

$ 3.66 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.01

$ 0.86

$ 3.84

$ 3.55

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 377,221

$ 307,912

$ 1,165,007

$ 1,017,272 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (27,022)

(28,342)

(106,445)

(96,988) Non-GAAP free cash flow 350,199

279,570

1,058,562

920,284 Net cash used in investing activities (33,656)

(32,291)

(126,781)

(312,876) Net cash used in financing activities $ (332,586)

$ (231,514)

$ (1,099,902)

$ (838,791)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue $ 836,860

$ 776,252

$ 3,219,500

$ 2,976,739 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,663,128

1,479,266

1,663,128

1,479,266 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of

period (1,479,491)

(1,332,828)

(1,479,266)

(1,343,792) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable,

beginning of period 13,588

18,341

17,825

20,189 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable,

end of period (14,905)

(17,825)

(14,905)

(17,825) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable

contributed by acquisitions —

—

—

53 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by

acquisitions —

—

—

(5,071) Non-GAAP billings $ 1,019,180

$ 923,206

$ 3,406,282

$ 3,109,559

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.