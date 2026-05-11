Docusign and Legora Partner to Deliver Connected AI Workflows Across the Contract Lifecycle

New integration brings together Legora's collaborative AI and Docusign's end-to-end agreement workflows for in-house legal teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) and Legora today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Legora's collaborative AI platform for legal work with the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform. The partnership connects AI-powered research, review, and drafting in Legora with Docusign's agreement workflows and agents, enabling in-house legal teams to move from first draft to completed contract within a single, connected experience across the business.

Docusign and Legora partnership

Docusign serves as the system of action for contracts that connects legal teams with sales, procurement, HR, and finance; Legora acts as the collaborative AI workspace where legal teams research, review, and draft the work that flows through Docusign. Together, the two platforms meet legal teams where they work, enabling them to achieve better business and legal outcomes during contractual negotiations.

The integration will remove friction at a specific point in the agreement lifecycle:

End-to-end workflows between Legora and Docusign : The integration will expand to seamless end-to-end workflows across the two platforms. For example, a user can finalize a contract in Legora and seamlessly send it for signature through Docusign, or create a contract in Legora that automatically initiates an agreement workflow like internal review in Docusign

: The integration will expand to seamless end-to-end workflows across the two platforms. For example, a user can finalize a contract in Legora and seamlessly send it for signature through Docusign, or create a contract in Legora that automatically initiates an agreement workflow like internal review in Docusign AI grounded in executed contracts and templates: Users on the Legora platform will be able to select executed contracts and templates stored in Docusign to inform AI-powered analysis and outputs in Legora, without having to switch between platforms.

"Our vision for Intelligent Agreement Management is to make agreements work smarter across the entire business, and legal teams sit at the heart of that," said Allan Thygesen, Chief Executive Officer of Docusign. "Legora is a key partner to better serve the legal industry, and by bringing Legora's specialized legal AI into Docusign's end-to-end agreement platform, we're connecting deep legal insight directly to execution across the agreement lifecycle and the teams it supports."

"Docusign is where mutual customers create, negotiate, sign, and manage their most important contracts," said Max Junestrand, CEO and Co-Founder of Legora. "By connecting Legora with Docusign, we are bringing legal-grade AI directly to the contracts and templates our shared customers rely on every day. The partnership reflects how we build: complementary to the systems legal teams already trust, and focused on helping lawyers deliver their best work across research, review, drafting, and negotiation."

Built for how modern legal teams work

In-house legal teams across sectors are being asked to respond faster, manage higher contract volumes, respond quickly to regulatory change, and serve the business to achieve better outcomes during contractual negotiations. The Docusign-Legora partnership is designed for that reality. By pairing Docusign's workflows, agents, and agreement management platform with Legora's collaborative AI, legal teams will be able to surface risk across a contract portfolio, update templates and live agreements in response to new regulations, and move work through to contract completion within a single, connected environment. The result is a more connected way of working where legal teams can deliver clear, actionable outcomes and help the business execute faster across functions like sales, procurement, HR, and finance.

This Docusign-Legora partnership is key to both companies' goals of better serving corporations and in-house legal teams, and the two companies are already in discussions for a deeper integration and partnership. The companies will roll out the integration in phases, with further detail and availability communicated to mutual customers over time.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by legal professionals at more than 1,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 countries. Corporate customers include Barclays, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Accor Group, FC Porto, Reddit, Carlsberg Group, Desigual, Securitas, and others.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.