DocuSign Announces Restructuring Plan to Support Multi-Year Growth as Independent Public Company

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

Provides Update on Q4 and FY 2024 Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced a restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan") designed to strengthen and support the Company's financial and operational efficiency while continuing to invest in product and related initiatives that will provide the foundation to realize its multi-year growth aspirations as an independent public company.

DocuSign also announced that it expects to meet or exceed the Company's Q4 and FY 2024 financial guidance as described in the earnings release on December 7, 2023.

As part of the Restructuring Plan, the Company expects it will restructure and reduce its current workforce by approximately 6%, with the majority of impacted positions in the Company's Sales & Marketing organizations. The Company currently estimates that it will incur approximately $28 to $32 million in non-recurring restructuring charges in connection with the Restructuring Plan, consisting primarily of cash expenditures for employee transition, notice period and severance payments, employee benefits, and related costs as well as non-cash expenses related to vesting of share-based awards.

The Company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, and that the execution of the Restructuring Plan will be substantially complete by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Company will share further financial details about the restructuring during its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results publication.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2024. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Relations:
Corporate Communications
media@docusign.com

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Also from this source

DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for...
DocuSign Achieves StateRAMP Authorization, Enabling State and Local Governments to Easily and Securely Build, Send and Sign Agreements

DocuSign Achieves StateRAMP Authorization, Enabling State and Local Governments to Easily and Securely Build, Send and Sign Agreements

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that it has achieved StateRAMP authorization, deepening the company's commitment to offering state and local...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.