Docusign Appoints Graham Sheldon as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Intelligent Agreement Management Vision

Microsoft veteran and leader of UiPath's agentic transformation joins Docusign to drive the next era of AI-powered agreement intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the leading Intelligent Agreement Management platform, today announced the appointment of Graham Sheldon as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Sheldon will lead product, design, and user research, accelerating Docusign's goal to transform how the world's enterprises create, commit to, and manage agreements — turning critical business insights into decisive action. Sheldon will start on July 6.

Chief Product Officer Graham Sheldon

Sheldon's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Docusign as the company continues to define and lead the Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) category. With more than 1.8 million customers, over a billion users, and a vast ecosystem of trusted partners and integrations — including its recently launched MCP server connectors with Anthropic Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI ChatGPT — Docusign is uniquely positioned as the only platform where functions across the enterprise come together to manage the full agreement lifecycle, from creation and negotiation to execution and analysis.

"Graham is exactly the kind of leader who can take what we've built and propel it into its next chapter," said Allan Thygesen, Chief Executive Officer of Docusign. "Our customers trust us with their most critical business processes. Graham's proven ability to build category-defining platforms at massive scale — and his deep expertise in AI and agentic automation — makes him the ideal person to lead our product vision forward."

Sheldon brings more than two decades of experience building transformative products that reshape how people and organizations work. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at UiPath, where he led the company's evolution from the world's leading robotic process automation vendor into the platform for agentic automation and business orchestration. Under his leadership, UiPath launched the industry's first enterprise-grade agentic automation platform — trusted by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. UiPath was named a TIME Best Invention under his product leadership in both 2023 and 2025.

Prior to UiPath, Sheldon spent more than twenty years at Microsoft, where he is perhaps best known for taking Microsoft Teams from inception to 300 million users as Corporate Vice President of Product — making it the fastest-growing business application in the company's history. He also served as a technical advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and led product and engineering initiatives across Dynamics, Bing, and Office, giving him a rare, enterprise-wide perspective on how technology transforms organizations at scale.

"Docusign has achieved something rare in the technology industry: the deep, lasting trust of the world's largest enterprises," Sheldon said. "Business runs on agreements. Every promise made, every deal struck, every enterprise built rests on them. Yet that work is often scattered across disconnected tools, draining time, money, and attention. Docusign is in a unique position to do this at scale and with the trust our customers expect. I'm excited to lead the next chapter of Intelligent Agreement Management."

Sheldon's appointment reinforces Docusign's commitment to innovation at the intersection of AI, agentic automation, and enterprise workflows. Agreements power every organization, and Docusign IAM is the only platform with the total context of a company's agreement history, relationships, and workflows. As the fastest-growing product in Docusign history with approximately 40,000 customers to date, IAM is helping teams across sales, procurement, HR, legal, and finance accelerate sales cycles, simplify contract negotiations, and streamline onboarding. With its expanding MCP server connectors and robust partner ecosystem, Docusign is positioned to deliver unmatched value to customers navigating the AI era.

Thygesen also thanked Sheldon's predecessor, Dmitri Krakovsky, who departed Docusign at the end of May. "Dmitri played a pivotal role in transforming and executing on Docusign's product strategy in his tenure as Chief Product Officer," said Thygesen. "I am personally grateful for his dedication and leadership. The foundation he built will continue to benefit our customers for years to come."

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management platform, companies can create, commit to, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.