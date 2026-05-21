Docusign Unveils AI Assistant and Agents to Power the Next Era of Agreement Work

The Intelligent Agreement Management platform helps teams close deals, hire faster, and reduce risk by connecting contract workflows across the business

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today at its Momentum conference announced new AI-powered capabilities designed to reimagine how agreements get done. Every sale, hire, and partnership depends on a contract, yet the work behind them is often slow, manual, and fragmented across emails and systems. With its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, Docusign brings that process together, and now, with a new AI assistant and agents, helps teams move from draft to execution faster and with less effort.

Watch the Docusign AI assistant and agents in action Speed Speed Docusign AI assistant and agents

"Every business runs on agreements, but until now, they've been static records of work," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Docusign is the only platform with the full context of your agreement history and relationships, and that's what allows us to turn agreements into something more powerful: systems that can guide business decisions and move work forward."

From review to real progress: introducing Iris assistant and agents

At the center of these updates is Iris, Docusign's AI engine for agreements. Iris helps teams work smarter and faster – allowing them to ask questions, surface key terms and obligations, and take action using natural language. With agents, customers can:

Move faster through reviews: Agents can check agreements against company standards, suggest edits, and automatically request the right approvals in minutes.

Agents can check agreements against company standards, suggest edits, and automatically request the right approvals in minutes. Keep work moving automatically: Agents can monitor contracts in the background and flag risks, track obligations, and trigger next steps without manual follow-up.

Agents can monitor contracts in the background and flag risks, track obligations, and trigger next steps without manual follow-up. Build agents for your workflows: With Agent Studio, teams can create and deploy custom agents tailored to how they manage deals, renewals, approvals, and more.

The open and connected Docusign IAM platform

Docusign connects agreement work across the systems and teams that run the business. Instead of contracts living in silos, Docusign brings them into the tools people already use:

AI where teams work: Through its open platform and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Docusign connects with leading frontier models like Anthropic Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI ChatGPT – so teams can create, review, and manage agreements using natural language within the tools they already use.

Through its open platform and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Docusign connects with leading frontier models like Anthropic Claude, Gemini, and OpenAI ChatGPT – so teams can create, review, and manage agreements using natural language within the tools they already use. Deep integrations across business systems: Docusign integrates with core applications like Coupa, Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, SAP, and Slack – so agreement workflows happen seamlessly across systems teams use every day, from triggering actions to surfacing completed agreements and the insights they contain.

Docusign integrates with core applications like Coupa, Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce, SAP, and Slack – so agreement workflows happen seamlessly across systems teams use every day, from triggering actions to surfacing completed agreements and the insights they contain. A connected legal AI ecosystem: Docusign is also partnering with leading legal AI platforms, including Harvey, Legora, and CoCounsel by Thomson Reuters. These integrations will bring legal research, document analysis, and contract review directly into agreement workflows across sales, procurement, HR, and finance.

Docusign supporting more teams across the business

IAM for HR: Employee agreements span the entire lifecycle, from hiring to role changes, but the work behind them is often fragmented and manual. IAM for HR brings that process together by capturing key information automatically, reducing repetitive tasks, and keeping systems in sync. Mobile I-9 verification simplifies compliance, while integrations with HCM platforms help HR teams move faster and improve the employee experience from day one onward.

Employee agreements span the entire lifecycle, from hiring to role changes, but the work behind them is often fragmented and manual. IAM for HR brings that process together by capturing key information automatically, reducing repetitive tasks, and keeping systems in sync. Mobile I-9 verification simplifies compliance, while integrations with HCM platforms help HR teams move faster and improve the employee experience from day one onward. IAM for Sales: Sales teams spend too much time chasing approvals, re-entering data, and managing contracts across disconnected systems. IAM for Sales brings the full agreement lifecycle directly into CRMs like HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Salesforce. Sellers can generate agreements, route approvals, track negotiations, and manage renewals without leaving the tools they already use. New CRM-embedded experiences for Agreement Desk, Agreement Prep, and Agreement Manager keep workflows, collaboration, and signed agreements connected in one place. Meanwhile, Iris-powered insights surface key terms, obligations, and renewal dates – giving teams the visibility and control they need to close deals faster.

Sales teams spend too much time chasing approvals, re-entering data, and managing contracts across disconnected systems. IAM for Sales brings the full agreement lifecycle directly into CRMs like HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Salesforce. Sellers can generate agreements, route approvals, track negotiations, and manage renewals without leaving the tools they already use. New CRM-embedded experiences for Agreement Desk, Agreement Prep, and Agreement Manager keep workflows, collaboration, and signed agreements connected in one place. Meanwhile, Iris-powered insights surface key terms, obligations, and renewal dates – giving teams the visibility and control they need to close deals faster. Instant Form Creation for Customer Experience: Turning a PDF form into a delightful, digital experience shouldn't take extra work. AI-powered Web Forms transform static documents into interactive, shareable forms in seconds, so people can complete them quickly without manual re-entry. Whether it's a patient checking in before an appointment or a customer applying for a new account, information flows directly into system workflows, helping teams move faster and avoid delays.

Proven business impact for real teams

The Docusign IAM platform is already delivering measurable results for approximately 40,000 global customers. A recent report from Deloitte* found that organizations using AI-driven workflows with an end-to-end agreement platform see nearly 30% higher ROI compared to those without. Here's what businesses are saying:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. – "By centralizing Docusign into a single enterprise platform, we transformed this process into a streamlined, governed solution, delivering significant cost savings while also improving visibility, user experience, and operational efficiency," said Joe DeSimone, Technical Executive Director: HR, Finance, and Corporate functions.





– "By centralizing Docusign into a single enterprise platform, we transformed this process into a streamlined, governed solution, delivering significant cost savings while also improving visibility, user experience, and operational efficiency," said Joe DeSimone, Technical Executive Director: HR, Finance, and Corporate functions. Thrive Market – "Docusign streamlined our legal operation. Contracts close faster, teams track renewals without chasing them down, and everyone finds what they need in one place," said Wade Johnson, Associate General Counsel.





– "Docusign streamlined our legal operation. Contracts close faster, teams track renewals without chasing them down, and everyone finds what they need in one place," said Wade Johnson, Associate General Counsel. Kindsight – "Kindsight's adoption of Docusign IAM for Sales has been a game-changer for our operations, enabling our IT team to concentrate on strategic priorities while ensuring smooth, fully digitized agreement workflows that optimize processes and boost efficiency across the board," said Kris O'Brien, Director of Information Technology.





– "Kindsight's adoption of Docusign IAM for Sales has been a game-changer for our operations, enabling our IT team to concentrate on strategic priorities while ensuring smooth, fully digitized agreement workflows that optimize processes and boost efficiency across the board," said Kris O'Brien, Director of Information Technology. Payworks – "At Payworks, delivering a consistent, high-quality client experience is core to our success, reflected in our 98% client retention and 55+ NPS. Through our partnership with Docusign, we're transforming contract and customer onboarding with embedded, automated workflows—driving greater speed, consistency, and a better overall client experience," said Maureen Kinnear, Chief Technology Officer

Product Availability

The Docusign AI assistant, agents, and Agent Studio are available in early access in the U.S. today and will roll out in the U.S. starting in July. IAM for HR is available in early access in the U.S. starting in June. IAM for Sales is available globally today. AI-assisted Web Forms will be available globally starting in June. The Docusign MCP is available globally in beta today in English.

For more information, visit our Docusign blog and follow Docusign on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

*Source: Deloitte report, "Capitalizing on AI," 2026

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.