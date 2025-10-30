Docusign Brings its Leading Contract AI to ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU), the leader in AI-powered contract management, today announced that Docusign's Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform will soon be available in ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling users and AI agents to create and analyze contracts directly in ChatGPT without any context switching.

Docusign contract AI coming to OpenAI's ChatGPT

ChatGPT helps millions of people explore ideas, learn faster, and solve everyday problems using AI. And with more than 1.7 million customers and over one billion agreements managed annually, Docusign helps people solve their contract problems. By bringing Docusign into ChatGPT, Docusign's advanced agreement AI will be used to create, sign, and manage contracts in a seamless ChatGPT experience.

"AI is changing how people get work done, and the biggest impact will come when it connects directly to the tools we trust every day," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "By bringing Docusign's end-to-end agreement capabilities and agents into ChatGPT, we will make it easier for anyone to move from conversation to action—securely, intelligently, and with confidence."

"By connecting Docusign to ChatGPT , we are helping teams move from conversation to agreement in fewer steps, reducing busywork, speeding up decisions, and giving people time back to focus on what matters," said Giancarlo "GC" Lionetti , Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI . "It is a great example of how AI-driven companies like Docusign are bringing core workflows into ChatGPT to run faster, smarter, and more automated."

Imagine being able to say:

"Docusign, draft a residential lease for a one-year house rental in Dallas using our standard template. Monthly rent $2,000."

"Create a purchase order for 10 50-pound bags of flour from our supplier and send it for signature."

"Find all vendor contracts with a value over $10,000 that expire in the next 90 days and draft a letter of intent to renegotiate these contracts."

With MCP, these are just a few of the ways users will be able to access Docusign's agreement capabilities directly through ChatGPT.

As a foundational step to this integration, Docusign is building a connector using the Model Context Protocol (MCP) , an open standard available to developers. The connector will securely connect ChatGPT with Docusign IAM—an enterprise-grade platform for preparing, signing, and managing agreements—while maintaining the trust, security, and compliance that businesses of all sizes rely on. The Docusign connector is being demoed today at Docusign Discover , the company's annual developer event, showcasing how ChatGPT's builders and developers can also extend IAM functionality within OpenAI's AgentKit.

This marks a major step toward bringing Intelligent Agreement Management to everywhere work happens, including ChatGPT.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com .

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

