Docusign Introduces AI Contract Review Assistant to Streamline Agreements Workflows

Bringing conversational AI to the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management platform to analyze contracts, suggest edits, and draft playbooks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today introduced a new AI-powered contract review assistant, designed to help legal teams review agreements faster and keep business moving through the entire agreement process. The new experience is powered by Iris, Docusign's agreement AI engine, and is built directly upon the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform.

Docusign Contract Review Assistant

Contract review is one of the most important steps in the agreement process, but it's also one of the most time-consuming. Teams like legal, sales, procurement, and more often review contracts in a painstaking way, manually comparing terms against company policies and suggesting edits. Many organizations rely on legal playbooks to guide reviews, but building and maintaining those playbooks manually requires significant effort.

Docusign's new contract review assistant streamlines work while keeping legal experts in control. With this new experience users can:

Quickly understand what matters in a contract: The assistant analyzes agreements and highlights key terms, risks, and deviations based on company standards and past negotiations.

The assistant analyzes agreements and highlights key terms, risks, and deviations based on company standards and past negotiations. Get answers without digging through pages: Legal teams can ask questions such as "Does this contract auto-renew?" and receive answers that link to the exact terms in the contract.

Legal teams can ask questions such as and receive answers that link to the exact terms in the contract. Speed up edits and negotiations: The assistant can suggest redlines, generate edits, and draft new contract language for reviewers to evaluate.

The assistant can suggest redlines, generate edits, and draft new contract language for reviewers to evaluate. Ensure contracts follow company standards: Agreements can be automatically compared against company playbooks to flag terms that don't match policy.

Agreements can be automatically compared against company playbooks to flag terms that don't match policy. Create playbooks faster: If a company doesn't have a playbook, teams can upload a template or reference document and automatically draft a structured playbook to guide future reviews.

By reducing manual work, legal teams can spend more time on negotiation, risk management, and business strategy.

"Contract review has traditionally been one of the biggest bottlenecks in how agreements move through a business," said Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer at Docusign. "With the new contract review assistant, legal teams can quickly understand contracts, identify risks, and generate edits in seconds. Because it's built on the Docusign IAM platform, those actions flow directly into the broader agreement workflow, helping legal stay connected with sales, procurement, HR, and other teams across the company."

Part of the broader agreement workflow

Because the new assistant is built on the Docusign IAM platform, contract review fits seamlessly into agreement workflows across the business – including legal, sales, procurement, and HR. Teams stay aligned as agreements move seamlessly from contract creation and review to signature and ongoing management.

Why it matters

Agreement management is increasingly recognized as an important driver of business performance. According to Deloitte's 2025 report on optimizing agreement management, over 70% of legal leaders believe that agreement management tools helped improve caseloads, get better legal outcomes in disputes, and increase sales team satisfaction scores. At Docusign, our own legal team has seen similar benefits. Using AI-powered contract review, they've significantly reduced the time spent on customer and vendor contract review – saving up to 15 minutes per NDA and cutting MSA negotiation time by 30 minutes to an hour.

With the introduction of the contract review assistant, Docusign continues expanding the capabilities of its Intelligent Agreement Management platform, helping organizations transform how agreements are created, reviewed, signed, and managed across the business.

These features are available to Docusign CLM and select IAM customers globally with support in English, French, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. To learn more about the new contract review assistant, visit the Docusign website.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.