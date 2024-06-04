Docusign Introduces New Connector for SAP Ariba Solutions at SAP Sapphire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), a global leader in Intelligent Agreement Management, today announced the upcoming launch of its new Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba solutions – a new offering that automates workflows between Docusign CLM and SAP Ariba solutions to help businesses accelerate time to value and eliminate friction in source-to-pay agreement processes. Available globally starting in September, this new connector will be unveiled at SAP Sapphire events in Orlando, Florida and Barcelona, Spain. This launch reinforces Docusign's commitment to its partnership with SAP and its vision to transform agreement processes across the source-to-pay workflow.

In today's rapidly evolving procurement landscape, organizations often struggle with limited visibility into contracts, inefficient approval handoffs, and disconnected tools across the contracting process. These challenges lead to inefficient procurement cycles, rogue contracting, unwanted auto-renewals, and reduced contract value. According to a recent Deloitte study , nearly $2 trillion is lost in global economic value each year due to poor agreement management practices and systems, with procurement teams missing over $1 million in savings on average due to contractual incentives.

Driving Innovation Through SAP Partnership

Docusign is committed to solving these challenges through its long-standing partnership with SAP. As a leader in CLM, Docusign is innovating solutions to help customers achieve their business goals by streamlining source-to-pay workflows. In recognition of our valuable contributions toward SAP's cloud growth ambitions for customers, SAP recently awarded Docusign an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award in the Partner Solutions Success category.

"In partnership with SAP, we're able to deliver innovative solutions for our shared customers that drive efficiency across the source-to-pay journey and unlock actionable insights within contracts," said Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer at Docusign. "Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba solutions is our latest offering that is built upon our powerful new Docusign IAM platform, which will help organizations make smarter decisions and achieve greater value from their supplier relationships."

Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba Solutions

Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba solutions will help accelerate time-to-value and eliminate friction in source-to-pay agreement processes with streamlined collaboration, automation, and integrations with SAP systems. Organizations can create new vendor agreements faster, integrate third-party agreements, and manage workflow tasks across Docusign CLM and SAP Ariba solutions - while enhancing the overall customer, vendor, partner, and employee experience.

With Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba solutions, customers can benefit from:

Streamlined collaboration: Enable teams to work together easily with a natively integrated user experience between Docusign and SAP Ariba.

Enable teams to work together easily with a natively integrated user experience between Docusign and SAP Ariba. Automated workflow routing: Easily assign and manage tasks between the Docusign and SAP Ariba solutions, improving collaboration and streamlining the process.

Easily assign and manage tasks between the Docusign and SAP Ariba solutions, improving collaboration and streamlining the process. Enhanced data synchronization: Eliminate manual data entry by automatically synchronizing data sharing between Docusign and SAP Ariba solutions, helping to reduce errors and ensure consistency.

Eliminate manual data entry by automatically synchronizing data sharing between Docusign and SAP Ariba solutions, helping to reduce errors and ensure consistency. Improved agreement management: Generate new agreements with key sourcing data from SAP Ariba solutions, ingest third-party documents into Docusign from contract workspaces within SAP Ariba solutions, and maintain a full audit history for agreements in both systems.

The new Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba solutions will be available globally starting in September, helping businesses streamline source-to-pay agreement processes. We're excited for the future of our partnership with SAP. Together, we're transforming how organizations create, commit to, and manage agreements.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in more than 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With its Docusign IAM platform, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and Contract Lifecycle Management.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

