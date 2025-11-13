Docusign Launches Free Templates to Jump-Start Contracts

New collection of 40 customizable contract templates to help small businesses create and send agreements in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the launch of the Docusign Template Gallery, a new library of ready-to-use agreement templates designed to help individuals and businesses start and send some of the most frequently used contracts.

Docusign Template Gallery

A faster start for every agreement

The Docusign Template Gallery speeds up the process of creating agreements by providing a library of pre-built templates for high-value, frequently used agreements, such as residential and commercial leases, purchase orders, offer letters, NDAs, Scope of Work agreements, and more. With the new Template Gallery, people can:

Preview templates instantly on Docusign's website

Open and edit them directly in Docusign using an existing account or free trial

Customize and send agreements for signature in minutes

Built with expertise derived from Docusign's product, legal and design teams, the Template Gallery offers a trusted, time-saving way to draft and send agreements. Today, many businesses and teams still rely on an unreliable patchwork of solutions — stitching together past contracts or turning to generic AI tools that can't guarantee accuracy or data security.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , 58 percent of small businesses reported using generative AI in 2025—up from 40 percent in 2024. Yet, a Docusign survey of 1,200 working professionals found that 78 percent believe AI tools need specialized contract-domain expertise to support legal decisions, and nearly 71 percent trust a dedicated enterprise contract AI solution over a general-purpose model for handling agreements.

Expert-designed, built for real-world use

Developed with feedback from experts, each template follows legal best practices while remaining easily adaptable for each user's specific needs. The templates are fully integrated into the Docusign platform, allowing users to quickly add fields and clauses.

"Individuals and businesses everywhere want to save time and move quickly on agreement creation, but shortcuts from generic AI tools introduce risk and the possibility of errors and inconsistencies," said Peter Seeger, VP and Deputy General Counsel at Docusign. "Our Template Gallery is purpose-built to provide trusted templates to users that want speed and confidence at the same time."

Availability and what's next

The Docusign Template Gallery is available today at www.docusign.com/templates for all Docusign users in the U.S. New templates will be added regularly, expanding across industries, regions, and use cases.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com .

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.