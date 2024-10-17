Docusign Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Docusign has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. This is the fifth year in a row that Docusign has been identified as a Leader by Gartner, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Docusign helps businesses of all kinds transform agreement data into insights and actions, and boost productivity organization-wide. We built Docusign CLM to empower customers to automate the entire contract lifecycle, to help customers achieve accelerated time to revenue, optimized agreement value, and reduced risk.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management for the fifth consecutive year," said Allan Thygesen, Docusign Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this reflects our continued commitment to CLM and to driving innovation in the Intelligent Agreement Management space. By using the power of AI to surface actionable insights hidden inside agreements, we support our customers with smarter decision-making, faster workflows, and more effective risk management across the entire agreement lifecycle."

Gartner CLM and Magic Quadrant Leader Description

In its assessment, Gartner evaluated CLM vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, and "Gartner defines contract life cycle management (CLM) market as a solution that proactively manages contracts from initiation through negotiation, execution, compliance and renewal."

According to Gartner, "Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and they have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability."

Gartner also adds, "While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show a consistent ability to win new deals. They have customers in many geographic regions, cover a wide variety of industries and serve customer organizations of a range of sizes. Leaders are often the vendors that other providers measure themselves against."

We believe Docusign CLM is the best end-to-end solution for managing the entire contract lifecycle. It enables organizations to streamline every stage – from pre-signature activities such as document generation, collaboration, and workflow orchestration, to post-signature management with an intelligent, searchable repository that supports obligation management, reporting, and analytics.

According to Gartner, "Using these solutions helps mitigate organizational risk by enabling regulatory and policy compliance, providing governance over what is signed and with whom, and role-based access to terms and obligations with third parties. CLM solutions drive visibility, consistency and efficiency in the contracting process across an enterprise. Implementing CLM can lead to significant improvements in revenue management, cost savings and efficiency in the contracting process across an enterprise."1

To learn more about why Docusign was recognized by Gartner, a complimentary copy is available for download here.

1 Gartner, 2024 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, Lynne Phelan, 14 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

