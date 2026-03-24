Docusign Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Docusign joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"Docusign has transformed the humble contract into every company's secret weapon," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Our AI-native Intelligent Agreement Management platform doesn't just digitize agreements – it unlocks the insights trapped inside them, turning contracts into a strategic advantage. We're honored that Fast Company has recognized our work to redefine what agreements mean to business."

Docusign is redefining how business gets done

Docusign has leveraged its pole position in e-signature to revolutionize the whole contract management process by launching Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), a trusted platform that combines enterprise-grade AI with end-to-end workflow automation.

Evolving static contracts into a source of business intelligence: Docusign turns agreements into a dynamic system of intelligence – surfacing insights, identifying risk, and driving next steps so teams can move faster and make better decisions.

Creating a seamless system of action around agreements: The IAM platform connects agreements directly into tools like CRM, ERP, and HR – transforming fragmented processes into end-to-end workflows across the business.

Defining a new category: Intelligent Agreement Management. By unifying every step of the agreement process, Docusign is shifting businesses from managing documents to driving outcomes – unlocking speed, alignment, and growth.

About Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.