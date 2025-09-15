DOCUSIGN NAMED TO FORTUNE'S 2025 FUTURE 50 LIST OF COMPANIES WITH THE GREATEST LONG-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced it has been selected by Fortune editors and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the 2025 Fortune Future 50 list, which recognizes global companies with the strongest potential for sustained growth. The list is comprised of businesses that are primed to deliver long-term rewards for stakeholders, a key indicator for investors and a model for other leaders to emulate.

Measuring Corporate Vitality for Future Growth

The Fortune Future 50 list is an annual collaboration between Fortune and BCG that identifies companies with "corporate vitality," a measurable trait that predicts long-term growth. To determine the 2025 list, BCG and Fortune analyzed over 2,800 publicly traded companies with a market value of at least $5 billion, as well as over 200 of the world's most prominent private firms.

The selection process is based on a comprehensive "Net Vitality Score" derived from an analysis of more than 10 million data points across 25 key metrics. These metrics are grouped into four core dimensions:

Assessed using an AI algorithm that evaluates a company's clarity, competitive edge, and commitment to innovation. Technology: Measured by internal investment in the future, including capital expenditure, patent portfolio growth, and the adoption of AI and other digital skills.

Measured by internal investment in the future, including capital expenditure, patent portfolio growth, and the adoption of AI and other digital skills. Talent: Evaluated through a detailed job title taxonomy, tenure, internal mobility of innovators, and the AI skills and international diversity of the workforce.

Evaluated through a detailed job title taxonomy, tenure, internal mobility of innovators, and the AI skills and international diversity of the workforce. Culture: Determined by organizational complexity, agility markers in employee reviews, and the ability to attract top talent from other high-growth firms.

"We are honored to be named to the Fortune Future 50 list," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "This recognition validates our strategic focus on Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM). IAM provides our customers with contract intelligence and significantly improved contract workflows, making it a growth driver not just for Docusign, but for our customers as well."

Docusign's Continued Momentum

Docusign's inclusion on the Future 50 list is the latest in a series of recognitions for its forward-looking strategy and market leadership, particularly in the rapidly evolving space of Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM). The company continues to see strong performance in its core business, serving over 95% of Fortune 500 companies as customers.

The Fortune Future 50 has a strong track record of identifying high-performing companies. Since its inception, companies on the list have averaged annual total returns of 12%, outperforming the MSCI World stock index by 1.4 percentage points.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With Intelligent Agreement Management, Docusign unlocks business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com .

