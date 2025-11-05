Docusign Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU), the global leader in electronic signature and contract AI solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Inc.'s Power Partners for 2025. This prestigious honor celebrates B2B organizations that have proven to be essential partners in helping companies grow and succeed.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

For 20 years, Docusign has helped businesses move faster with electronic signature solutions. Now, Docusign is building contract AI – agreement intelligence delivered through the Docusign IAM (intelligent agreement management) platform. With Docusign IAM and our agreement AI innovations, we're helping companies turn static contracts into living sources of business intelligence that accelerate decisions, reduce risk, and improve performance.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners—the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers—they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"We're honored to be named to Inc.'s Power Partners list for 2025," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "At Docusign, we're committed to helping organizations accelerate business with trusted, intelligent agreement solutions. Our AI engine, Docusign Iris, is redefining what's possible in contract management—delivering deeper insights, automating workflows, and managing risk with unmatched accuracy, security, and scale."

Turning agreements into business intelligence

Docusign's leadership in agreement technology is powered by Docusign Iris, the industry's most advanced agreement AI. While many platforms offer basic document analysis and summarization, Docusign Iris goes far beyond that. It leverages a rich, diverse, and consented dataset of over 100 million real-world agreements. This unique data advantage delivers up to a 15% improvement in precision and recall, enabling teams to analyze agreements faster and with greater confidence.

Our workflow-first platform is designed to manage the entire agreement journey, from generation and negotiation to approval, signature, and post-execution analysis. With more than 1,000 active integrations and enterprise-ready APIs, Docusign seamlessly connects with CRM, ERP, and HRM systems, embedding AI into every step of the agreement process. This means agreements flow effortlessly across the business, driving operational efficiency and providing a single source of truth for all contracts.

Built on trust and proven at scale

Security and trust are at the core of Docusign's platform. With FedRAMP® Moderate authorization and a proven track record serving the world's most security-conscious organizations—including the U.S. Federal Government and over 87% of Fortune 1000 companies—Docusign delivers enterprise-grade security and compliance. Newsweek has named Docusign the most trusted software and telecommunications company in America for two consecutive years.

Docusign's scalable AI platform empowers organizations to analyze millions of contracts with speed and accuracy, uncovering insights that drive growth and reduce risk. Enterprise customers have reported a 75% faster contracting cycle, an 81% improvement in document turnaround time, and a 77% improvement in risk mitigation. By automating manual tasks and surfacing actionable insights, Docusign enables teams to focus on higher-value work and close deals faster.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Docusign

Docusign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time, Docusign is trusted by millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.docusign.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

