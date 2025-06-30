Docusign strengthens its growth ambitions in Europe with the appointment of Stéphane Barberet as GVP & General Manager for EMEA

"With more than two decades of experience leading large-scale global operations, Stéphane brings to Docusign a unique combination of operational excellence, commercial acumen, and deep customer insight. His appointment marks a pivotal step in Docusign's ambition to drive greater adoption of digital and AI agreement management solutions across the EMEA region by strengthening customer proximity, enhancing distribution capabilities, and aligning more closely with local market dynamics," said Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Docusign.

Prior to joining Docusign, Stéphane served as Chief Sales Officer at PTC, where he led a $2.5 billion ARR business, overseeing both direct and indirect sales along with global go-to-market execution. He also held the role of President for International and was responsible for managing PTC's $1.2 billion business across EMEA and Asia-Pacific. His earlier career includes leadership roles at EMC Documentum and Dell EMC, where he led high-impact organizations, successfully steered major post-merger integrations and transitioned businesses toward software-driven revenue models.

Reflecting on his priorities, Stéphane Barberet said: "In the past year, Docusign has undergone a remarkable transformation from digital signature pioneer to AI contracting platform leader and I firmly believe Docusign is at the center of a critical inflection point for businesses in Europe—one that's defined by controlled, intelligent digital transformation. Joining Docusign at this moment is a tremendous opportunity, and my mission is clear: to help our customers unlock the full value of smarter, faster, and more secure agreement management, while staying deeply connected to their local needs and realities."

A graduate of ESLSCA Business School in Paris, Stéphane is widely recognized for his ability to evolve growth models, lead ambitious digital transformation, and build high-performing commercial teams on a global scale. He will be based in Paris.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721212/Docusign_Barberet_speaking_at_Momentum_Paris.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383246/Docusign_Logo_2.jpg