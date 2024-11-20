Docusign Unveils "Docusign for Developers" to Accelerate Intelligent Agreement Management at Docusign Discover Event

World's First Developer Event Focused on Agreements Showcases Next-Generation Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Docusign [NASDAQ: DOCU] hosted its inaugural Docusign Discover event, unveiling Docusign for Developers, a powerful suite of tools and resources designed for developers, partners, and entrepreneurs to revolutionize agreement management. This launch makes it possible for businesses to integrate, extend, and scale solutions on the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, unlocking the full potential of agreements through seamless workflows, advanced insights, and a thriving ecosystem.

"When developers build on Docusign, their impact is felt all over the globe," Docusign CEO Allan Thygesen said. "Building a thriving partner ecosystem around Docusign IAM will benefit our customers by creating the world's largest collection of agreement management applications and extensions to help drive their business."

Docusign IAM and the Power of the Agreement Ecosystem

The Docusign IAM platform transforms static documents into actionable insights that power business workflows in an open and extensible way. Our ecosystem of partners, developers, and entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to transform the way 1.6 million Docusign customers create, commit to, and manage their agreements — offering new ways to:

Automate complex workflows with Maestro, enabling businesses to reduce manual work and boost efficiency.

with Maestro, enabling businesses to reduce manual work and boost efficiency. Extract actionable insights with Navigator, surfacing critical data locked inside static documents to power better decision-making.

with Navigator, surfacing critical data locked inside static documents to power better decision-making. Build and publish custom applications that connect and extend IAM solutions to existing business systems.

Introducing Docusign for Developers

Docusign for Developers extends the capabilities of the IAM platform with robust tools and resources to integrate, automate, and scale solutions across the entire agreement lifecycle. Key components include:

Extension Apps : Allow developers to integrate their unique functionalities or services into Docusign and distribute them through the Docusign App Center to reach 1.6 million customers.

: Allow developers to integrate their unique functionalities or services into Docusign and distribute them through the Docusign App Center to reach 1.6 million customers. Developer Console : Create, test, publish, and manage extension apps that work with Docusign IAM solutions.

: Create, test, publish, and manage extension apps that work with Docusign IAM solutions. Agreement APIs : An expansion of our existing API portfolio (eSignature, Web Forms, Admin) with new agreement APIs that embed IAM platform capabilities into external product experiences, enabling developers to build integrations that extend beyond eSignature. These new APIs include: Maestro API (beta) : Empowers developers to programmatically integrate workflows with their systems, enabling advanced automation and customization of agreement processes. Navigator API (beta) : Facilitates the querying and integration of structured agreement data, as well as AI-driven insights into external applications.

: An expansion of our existing API portfolio (eSignature, Web Forms, Admin) with new agreement APIs that embed IAM platform capabilities into external product experiences, enabling developers to build integrations that extend beyond eSignature. These new APIs include: Docusign Developer Center : Offers new developer tools, including SDKs and plug-ins, content, sample apps, and quick start guides to boost developer productivity. It's your one-stop destination to explore, integrate with, and extend Docusign faster than ever before.

: Offers new developer tools, including SDKs and plug-ins, content, sample apps, and quick start guides to boost developer productivity. It's your one-stop destination to explore, integrate with, and extend Docusign faster than ever before. Docusign Developer Community : A vibrant new space in the Docusign Community designed for developers to foster innovation, collaboration, and support.

These tools empower developers to tackle unique scenarios such as automating data verification, connecting to cloud storage, and embedding agreement workflows directly into their existing systems, enabling unparalleled efficiency and customization.

New AI-Assisted Review for Contracts

At Discover, Docusign also announced the launch of AI-Assisted Review, a groundbreaking feature powered by Docusign AI that transforms the contract review process. This new capability streamlines negotiations by reviewing agreements against internally approved legal guidelines, flagging discrepancies, and suggesting language changes in real time.

With AI-Assisted Review, users can also generate new language from simple instructions, ask specific contract questions, and receive instant insights — all within Microsoft Word for a seamless experience. By automating tedious tasks while keeping human oversight at the center, AI-Assisted Review reduces risk, accelerates agreement cycles, and empowers teams to focus on higher-value work. AI-Assisted Review is available for Docusign CLM users in the U.S. starting today and will expand to more countries and Docusign IAM next year.

Real-World Innovations

The event also showcased transformative solutions from partners and developers who are already improving agreement processes across industries today:

With Workday , SAP , and Salesforce integrations, the data that needs to be added to agreements, such as offer letters, procurement contracts, or sales deals, flows automatically from these systems into each agreement, ensuring accuracy and eliminating manual data entry.

, , and integrations, the data that needs to be added to agreements, such as offer letters, procurement contracts, or sales deals, flows automatically from these systems into each agreement, ensuring accuracy and eliminating manual data entry. Sandbox Banking's Glyue app automates customer account management for financial institutions, reducing errors and improving the customer experience.

automates customer account management for financial institutions, reducing errors and improving the customer experience. Quik!'s FormXtract uses AI to extract data from forms with near-perfect accuracy, while NeuraFlash's connector app, built in partnership with MuleSoft, integrates Docusign with systems like Coupa, SAP, and Workday, eliminating manual data entry and unlocking agreement data.

uses AI to extract data from forms with near-perfect accuracy, while connector app, built in partnership with MuleSoft, integrates Docusign with systems like Coupa, SAP, and Workday, eliminating manual data entry and unlocking agreement data. Velatura digitizes patient consent management, streamlining workflows and enhancing data sharing for over 12 million healthcare records.

digitizes patient consent management, streamlining workflows and enhancing data sharing for over 12 million healthcare records. Bonterms streamlines agreements with open-source, standardized templates for enterprise businesses, such as NDAs, service level agreements, cloud terms, and more, crafted by expert legal professionals to reduce negotiation time.

