Doddridge-Ritchie County, West Virginia Selects INdigital for Next Generation 911 Services

PENNSBORO, W.Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INdigital is honored to announce that Central 911, serving Doddridge-Ritchie County, West Virginia, has chosen us as their Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) provider to upgrade from Legacy E911 service. This strategic move underscores Central 911's commitment to delivering the highest level of emergency response and public safety services to its community.

In addition to implementing INdigital's Emergency Services Network (ESInet), location services, and text capabilities, Central 911 has also selected the INdigital MEVO continuity of service platform to ensure robust and reliable backup for the new VESTA 911 system. This platform will also support and maintain Central E911's administrative telephone system, further enhancing their operational capabilities.

Eric Ashcraft, Director of Central 911, expressed his confidence in this transition: "We are excited to partner with INdigital, whose full-service model provides a comprehensive solution for our emergency communication needs. Their 'one throat to choke' approach ensures accountability and seamless integration, giving us peace of mind that our systems are in capable hands."

INdigital's Next Generation Core Services will usher in a new era of emergency response for Central E911, bringing state-of-the-art technology that promises faster, more accurate response times. This upgrade is a significant step towards enhancing the overall safety of the community.

Eric Hartman, Vice President of INdigital, stated, "We are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with Central E911 in their mission to provide exceptional emergency services. Our Next Generation Core Services and MEVO continuity platform are not just tools but a testament to our shared commitment to deliver unmatched reliability and performance, ensuring that Central E911 can continue to protect and serve their community with the highest standards of excellence."

About Central Communications

Central Communications, Inc. is a cooperative effort between Doddridge and Ritchie Counties that provides 911 service to citizens and visitors and central dispatching of first responders. Central is also responsible for mapping and addressing efforts within both counties. It was founded in 2001 and has 14 employees.

About INdigital

Founded in 1995 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, INdigital is a leading public safety communications solutions provider. With a focus on innovation and community support, INdigital is dedicated to delivering advanced technology solutions that enhance public safety and improve communications for emergency responders and the communities they serve.

SOURCE INdigital