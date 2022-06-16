Dodecanedioic Acid Global Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Jun 16, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market by Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dodecanedioic acid is a chemical compound made from butadiene through a chemical reaction in multiple stages. Butadiene is first transformed into a cyclotrimerisation cycle into cyclododecatriene. It is then transformed to dodecanedioic acid by process of hydrogenation led by air exposure to a combination of ethanol and ketone in the existence of boric acid at high temperatures. In the final step, this mixture is oxidized further by nitric acid.
A new yeast-based method for generating dodecanedioic acid is being developed. This would be a low-cost method. Dodecanedioic acid is a solid with a slight odour at room temperature. It is utilized in the production of compounds like polyester.
There are no consumer applications for the chemical. It is employed in the manufacture of toothbrushes, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings, paints, lubricants, automotive parts, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, fuel line tubing, etc. The chemical also has laboratory usages. Dodecanedioic acid is used as a raw material for synthetic musk fragrances and a variety of organic synthesis processes. It is also used as a rust preventive agent in cutting oil.
In addition, rise in automotive industry across the globe is driving the global dodecanedioic acid market growth. For instance, according to a data published by India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in December 2021, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026.
Bio-based DDDA is predicted to replace a significant part of the demand for and use of petroleum-derived DDDA in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, resin production is expected to remain the main application area for bio-DDDA in the forecast period. The rise of the U.S. and Canada as textile centers is expected to accelerate the penetration of resin production bases, resulting in profitable potential for dodecanedioic acid.
Furthermore, increase in demand for zero volatile organic compounds paints is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players over the forecast period.
For instance, according to data published by the American Coatings Association (ACA), a voluntary, nonprofit trade association, in February 2020, the Asia Pacific region represents 53% of the volume and 47% of the value of the global coatings industry. China represents 60% of the entire coatings volume of APAC, which is clearly the most important coatings producer and user in the region, with India (18% of regional volume) being the second.
The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period owing to growing powder coatings production in economies such as Russia, Italy, etc. Europe is a prominent region for the dodecanedioic acid market. An increase in the use of dodecanedioic acid in nylon, engineering plastics, and painting materials is contributing to the market growth in Germany.
