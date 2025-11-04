Dodge Opens Orders for SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack: Most Powerful Sedan Under $60,000

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting November 4, 2025, customers can order the all-new four-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the high-output (H.O.) SIXPACK engine, the most powerful engine in the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Hurricane family.

Already available in a two-door model, starting Nov. 4, 2025, customers can order an all-new, gas-powered, four-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

Powered by the high-output (H.O.) SIXPACK engine, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack delivers 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque

All SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack models, both two and four doors, feature standard all-wheel drive with a rear-drive mode, Launch Control, Line Lock, dual-mode active exhaust and much more

The newest member of the 2026 Charger model lineup, the four-door, SIXPACK-powered 2026 Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $56,995 (all U.S. MSRPs exclude tax, title and destination fees)

Dodge continues to strengthen its muscle. Its latest flex? The 550-horsepower, four-door, SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack that goes from 0 to 60 in just 3.9 seconds, making it the most powerful sedan in the industry and the most powerful sedan under $60,000.

"This is Dodge doing what Dodge does best: building muscle, pushing boundaries and giving customers real choices," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. "Whether it's high output, two doors or four, SIXPACK or Daytona, we're delivering a lineup that's as powerful and diverse as our fans. And with 550 horsepower in a four-door sedan priced under $56,995, we're proving that practicality doesn't have to be boring—it can burn rubber."

Already available to order in a two-door model, starting November 4, 2025, customers can order the all-new, four-door Charger Scat Pack, powered by the high-output (H.O.) SIXPACK engine, which is the most powerful engine in the 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six Hurricane family. With 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, the SIXPACK H.O. in the Charger delivers:

0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds

Quarter-mile elapsed time of 12.2 seconds

Top speed of 177 mph

Both two- and four-door configurations of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack deliver the same bold design language, performance-focused proportions and aggressive stance that define modern muscle.

Inside, both models share an award-winning cockpit featuring premium leather-and-suede performance seats, a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen and Carbon & Suede accents for a race-inspired feel.

Under the hood, each Charger Scat Pack boasts the high-output 3.0L Hurricane SIXPACK twin-turbo engine producing 550 horsepower, paired with an advanced AWD system and RWD mode for burnouts, drifting and pure driving exhilaration.

Whether choosing two doors or four, the Charger Scat Pack offers identical performance tech, including Launch Control, Line Lock and Brembo brakes, ensuring uncompromised muscle car DNA in every configuration.

The four-door, SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $56,995. Production of the SIXPACK-powered, four-door Charger begins early in 2026, with deliveries expected to start in Q1 of 2026.

Charger Multi-energy Muscle Lineup

Whether gasoline power runs through their blood or they are charged up by pure battery-electric power, Charger buyers can pick their power. For the 2026 model year, Dodge is offering the most muscle priced less than $60,000 (all MSRPs exclude tax, title and destination fees):

The 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 in the first quarter of 2026

The 550-horsepower, two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995 in December 2025

The four-door version of the 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is now available for order at a starting U.S. MSRP of $56,995, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2026

The all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, in both two and four doors, delivers a full 670 horsepower at a starting U.S. MSRP of $59,995 and is arriving in Dodge dealerships now

Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

