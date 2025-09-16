Dodge Ultimate Muscle Car Experience Sweepstakes Gives DodgeGarage Members Exclusive Chance to Win Trip to Radford Racing School

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is giving DodgeGarage.com members the chance to unleash their inner racer with the “Ultimate Muscle Car Experience” sweepstakes, with one lucky enthusiast winning a two-day high-performance driving experience at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT.

Sweepstakes launches Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 , at 11 a.m. ET on DodgeGarage.com

, at on DodgeGarage.com Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 , at 11:59:59 p.m. ET

, at Winner will be randomly selected and contacted by Nov. 7, 2025

Visit DodgeGarage.com to sign up for a free membership and enter to win

Follow @dodgemoparmotorsports for updates on the sweepstakes, and get Dodge racing news and behind-the-scenes access with the Dodge Badassadors

The Ultimate Muscle Car Experience will send one DodgeGarage.com member to Radford Racing School, located near Phoenix, to hone their driving skills through high-performance training with Radford professional driving instructors.

The winner will have the chance to drive Dodge muscle, including the all-new 670-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, covering the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and running from 0-60 in just 3.3 seconds.

The lucky winner will also receive a pre-paid credit card to help cover travel expenses. The Ultimate Muscle Car Experience sweepstakes is open to DodgeGarage.com members who are at least 18 years old, possess a valid U.S. driver's license and reside in the lower 48 states.

The sweepstakes launches Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. ET on DodgeGarage.com. Visit DodgeGarage.com/radford-giveaway to get a sneak peek at the experience.

Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 2 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

A winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and contacted by Nov. 7, 2025. The winner will have 12 months from the date of prize acceptance to schedule their class.

The Dodge Ultimate Muscle Car Experience includes:

Day 1 – Performance Driving: Learn the fundamentals of high-performance driving at Radford through autocross and lead-and-follow exercises in Dodge muscle cars

Learn the fundamentals of high-performance driving at Radford through autocross and lead-and-follow exercises in Dodge muscle cars Day 2 – Drag Racing: Ground School covers concentration, throttle control, line lock, reaction time and more, followed by up to seven 1/8-mile drag passes

Visit DodgeGarage.com to sign up for a free membership and enter to win the Ultimate Muscle Car experience. Follow @dodgemoparmotorsports for updates on the sweepstakes at Radford Racing School, Dodge racing news and behind-the-scenes access with the Dodge Badassadors.

Radford Racing School

Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT, is a premier performance driving and racing training center offering world-class experiences.

Located in Chandler, Arizona, the school offers more than 80 performance vehicles, sedans, SUVs, Ligier JS F4 single seaters and gas-powered go karts. Radford Racing School includes state-of-the-art facilities and event space for private parties and corporate meetings. For more information, visit radfordracingschool.com.

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

