DOE Partners with RTI International to Administer Newly Launched Genesis Mission Consortium Via TechWerx

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Genesis Mission Consortium to accelerate scientific and technological innovation in support of the Genesis Mission. Accelerated by artificial intelligence, the consortium will unite technical capabilities and expertise across sectors and will be administered by TechWerx, a DOE partnership intermediary operated by independent scientific research institute RTI International.

"We are honored to administer the Genesis Mission Consortium to help reimagine how science is done in America," said Adam Klich, TechWerx and Genesis Mission Consortium lead at RTI. "By uniting the nation's top research assets, from supercomputers and datasets to advanced models and scientific expertise, the consortium will accelerate discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in science and technology in areas critical to national energy and security priorities."

With dozens of federal and industry partners joining the initiative at launch, the consortium aims to accelerate breakthroughs in energy innovation, discovery science and national security by applying its capabilities to major national challenges—from advanced manufacturing and biotechnology to materials science, nuclear energy, quantum information science and semiconductors.

"Our role is to provide structured partnerships between members and stakeholders," said Amy Volckens, RTI strategic account executive. "The consortium will make it easier for companies, universities, small businesses, philanthropic funders, nonprofits, and others to participate in the Genesis Mission and collaborate with new and existing partners, ultimately accelerating the creation of new approaches to address national science and technology grand challenges and the conversion of promising technologies into real-world solutions that advance the nation's energy, discovery science and security goals."

To drive technical advancements, the consortium will lead facilitated working groups that provide a structured, efficient teaming model for collaboration and co-creation under future project agreements:

AI model development and validation





Data integration and standards





High-performance computing and cloud infrastructure





Robotics and automation

The consortium will also host major events throughout the year, including annual member meetings, workshops and technology showcases, giving members valuable opportunities to connect, collaborate and share innovations.

TechWerx is a DOE supported innovation hub managed by RTI International through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement. The hub is dedicated to driving collaboration across the energyand national security ecosystems to accelerate the transition and impact of energy-focused science and technology solutions, ultimately enhancing America's economic and energy security landscape. For more information visit, www.techwerx.org.

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world's most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

