Does BRI Only Benefit China?

News provided by

China.org.cn

18 Oct, 2023, 22:52 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn:

An interview with Bao Shujun, researcher of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, on some facts concerning the BRI:

Continue Reading
Does BRI Only Benefit China?
Does BRI Only Benefit China?

Q: Did Chinese companies undertake all the BRI projects and become the only beneficiaries?

A: I think the BRI is never just about China. Most of BRI cooperation projects are joined by local companies who share benefits together. For example, when China helped Kenya build Mombasa-Nairobi railway, connecting Kenya's biggest port city Mombasa to its capital Nairobi, more than 300 local companies participated in the construction, and local employees accounted for over 90 percent. The railway has reduced logistics costs by at least 40% and contributed 1.5% of Kenya's GDP growth, so local companies and people are in fact the biggest beneficiaries.

China Mosaic 
http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm

Does BRI Only Benefit China?
http://www.china.org.cn/world/2023-10/18/content_116757219.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Is there any geopolitical agenda behind the BRI?

Is there any geopolitical agenda behind the BRI?

An interview with Sun Wanlu, commentator of China.org.cn, on some facts concerning the BRI: The BRI is not a geopolitical tool. The BRI is an...

Does the BRI Lead to "Debt Trap"?

An interview with Bai Lu, commentator of China.org.cn, on some facts concerning the BRI: Q: Has the Belt and Road Initiative raised some countries'...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.