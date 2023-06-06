Does Enduring Tough Times Make Us Stronger?

News provided by

Hillary Saffran

06 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

New book focuses on the stories of people who used adversity as a springboard to accomplish great things

PALMER, Alaska, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Fill Your Glass with Gold: When It's Half Full or Even Completely Shattered, author Hillary Saffran, a social worker who assisted welfare clients who needed to find jobs, uses the stories of famous people (Albert Einstein, Ludwig van Beethoven, Oprah, for example) and others who have accomplished great things despite going through great adversities.

Continue Reading
Does Enduring Tough Times Make Us Stronger?
Does Enduring Tough Times Make Us Stronger?
Hillary Saffran
Hillary Saffran

There are 18 stories in the book that revolve around people in the entertainment, business, science and non-profit sectors. At the end of each story, readers are encouraged to answer four short questions to cement what they learned.

One of the stories is hers. Saffran's mother died when she was seven and her father remarried, creating a blended family with issues. "We were not the Brady Bunch," she writes. "More like a Long Island version of Mommy Dearest. My family took the word 'fun' out of dysfunctional." The author's first two marriages to Mr. Wrong and Mr. Really Wrong, ended in divorce and led her to briefly go on welfare. She met Mr. Right at 61.

Saffran—who spent many years in high-stress, low-paying jobs while raising three children on her own—has found her own life purpose by spreading hope and happiness when people see their journeys through addiction, domestic violence, homelessness and more as transformative experiences.

Fill Your Glass with Gold is based on a workshop she gave for clients but whose message is worth spreading to a wider audience. She writes: "Whatever you have gone through—no matter how difficult it seems—it will be useful for you in the future. Out of great difficulty many have created non-profits, formed ministries, and have gathered more skill sets for a new or better career."

About the Author

Hillary Saffran is an author, therapist, transformational coach, speaker, actress, singer, musician, voiceover artist, and ventriloquist. As a single parent of three children, she made extra money by becoming a birthday party clown and performing singing telegrams. She is the author of Laughing in the Rain: Self-Care for the Storms of Life, the "Jest Joking" series of humorous gift books that include Boomer Haiku and More Random Silliness. Her title The Little Coach Engine That Could Because It Stopped Sabotaging Itself was a finalist in the personal growth and development category of The Book Excellence Awards.

For more information, contact Hillary Saffran at 907-707-7556;
[email protected]; hillarysaffranproducts.com; hillarysaffran.com

SOURCE Hillary Saffran

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.