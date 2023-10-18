Does the BRI Lead to "Debt Trap"?

News provided by

China.org.cn

18 Oct, 2023, 22:48 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An interview with Bai Lu, commentator of China.org.cn, on some facts concerning the BRI:

Q: Has the Belt and Road Initiative raised some countries' debt burdens, pushing them into the so-called "debt trap"?

A: My answer is no. As we know, infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative are characterized by large up-front investments and long construction periods. So, it is obviously a biased approach to deny its long-term gains just because of the absence of short-term profits. Private commercial creditors and multilateral agencies are indeed the largest creditors of developing countries. According to estimates by the World Bank in 2022, in the next seven years, 67% of low- and middle-income countries' repayment of previous debts will go to private commercial creditors and multilateral agencies. So, it defies logic to correlate the "debt trap" to the Belt and Road Initiative.

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm

Does the BRI Lead to "Debt Trap"?

http://www.china.org.cn/world/2023-10/18/content_116757257.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

2023 Chengdu Worldcon: Meet the Future in Chengdu

2023 Chengdu Worldcon: Meet the Future in Chengdu

A news report from China.org.cn on the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon: 2023 Chengdu Worldcon: Meet the Future in Chengdu https://youtu.be/SnACe6GqoWE A...

Report from China.org.cn: Former Tanzanian Ambassador to China: Belt and Road Initiative Elevates Living Standards in Africa

The following report is courtesy of China.org.cn: Discussing the benefits that the Belt and Road Initiative delivered to Tanzania, former Tanzanian...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.