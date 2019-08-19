Does Your Doctor Talk To You About Sun Protection? They Should.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While summer is drawing to a close, protecting skin from excessive sun exposure and UV damage is a year-round concern. But a new report published by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) finds that less than half of healthcare providers discuss sun protection, or the dangers of indoor tanning with their patients.

The findings, published in Preventive Medicine, came from a web-survey of more than 1,500 providers around the country who responded to questions about counseling patients or parents on skin cancer prevention and barriers to having these conversations. The researchers found that 48.5 percent of providers reported regularly counseling patients on skin protection and only 27.4 percent reported regularly counseling on indoor tanning. Common barriers to these conversations included lack of time, more urgent health concerns and perceived patient disinterest.

"Each year in the United States, more than 3 million people are treated for skin cancer," said co-author Sophie J. Balk, M.D., pediatrician, CHAM and professor of Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Clinicians play an important role in talking to patients and parents about a variety of health topics, and skin cancer prevention is one that deserves more of our time."

According to CDC and AAP, ways to protect yourself from sun exposure include:

Wearing protective clothing, hats and sunglasses

Staying in the shade

Regularly applying broad spectrum sunscreen

Apply a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 and reapplying every two hours



Check the sunscreen's expiration date - sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of no more than three years

Using zinc oxide, an effective sunscreen, as extra protection on the nose, cheeks, top of the ears and on the shoulders

Avoiding intentional sun tanning and indoor tanning

"We know that clinicians are pressed for time, but we also know that skin cancer is a significant public health problem, and it's important that we create opportunities to regularly discuss prevention strategies with our patients, and with parents of young children," said Dr. Balk.

