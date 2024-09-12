$5.4 MILLION GRANT TO ENHANCE MEDICAL CARE AND SOCIAL SUPPORT FOR BRONX MOMS AND BABIES

The Bronx Healthy Start Partnership, Which Has Served 8,500 Individuals to Date,

Will Now Offer Group Prenatal Care in Addition to Existing Services for High-Risk Families

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine will be increasing resources for expectant families to improve their overall health and well-being thanks to a $5.4 million Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant for their Bronx Healthy Start Partnership.

Bronx Healthy Start Program

The Healthy Start Program is a national initiative, consisting of 105 chapters, that works to improve health outcomes before, during, and after pregnancy. For 10 years, Einstein has led the Bronx Healthy Start Partnership, which has provided education, care coordination services and social support to more than 8,500 men, women and children in partnership with community organizations and medical providers. Now, with the latest grant renewal, the Bronx Healthy Start Partnership will enhance its offerings to include group prenatal care at three Montefiore locations, where participants will attend 10 sessions and receive educational information on self-care, stress management, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, and infant care. The expectant moms will also receive health check-ups for themselves and their babies and participate in interactive activities designed to address important and timely health topics.

"For more than a decade we have been partnering with community organizations, healthcare providers and elected officials to help meet the healthcare and social needs of Bronx moms and babies," said Alma Idehen, co-director, Bronx Healthy Start Partnership at Einstein and Principal Associate, Department of Family and Social Medicine, Montefiore. "We have made great progress, but there is still work to be done. This grant renewal allows us to launch new efforts, focused on families with complex needs, increasing their face time with medical providers and forging meaningful relationships with their peers."

The Bronx Healthy Start Partnership has consistently met national benchmarks over the past decade, achieving success in breastfeeding support and increasing the number of post-partum visits. The team includes five Community Health Workers (CHWs) who work collaboratively with partners across the borough to identify and meet the medical and social needs of families, such as housing insecurity, and provide baby essentials like diapers and bedding. The CHWs serve families from pre-conception up to babies who are 18 months old, identifying the family's risk level and creating a dedicated support plan, which can include telehealth appointments and home visits.

"The Bronx Healthy Start Partnership and my community health worker Tabitha have been amazing assets to me as a first-time mom," said Bronx resident Ivonne. "From doing educational workshops, and learning about guided meditation for stress management, to accessing necessities like a travel crib and diapers, the Bronx Healthy Start Partnership has helped me to be a healthy and prepared parent."

The Bronx Healthy Start Partnership is a community-based program designed to address issues that affect Bronx families, including poor maternal health, low infant birth rate and prematurity. Over the years the team has created community action networks, where medical experts, elected officials, community constituents, caregivers and subject matter experts convene to discuss needs, concerns and priorities, and work together to achieve the ultimate goal of reducing infant and maternal mortality in the borough.

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn, or view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2023-24 academic year, Einstein is home to 737 M.D. students, 209 Ph.D. students, 124 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and approximately 239 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 2,000 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2023, Einstein received more than $192 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health. This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in cancer, aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.edu, follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn, and view us on YouTube.

