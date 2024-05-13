Does Your Dog Need Glasses? From Removing Cataracts and Performing Surgeries to Restore Vision, Veterinarians and Veterinary Nurses/Technicians Master Ophthalmology and Other New Skills at the 23rd NAVC Institute

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye disease and trauma are common among many animals including dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and snakes but all too often, veterinarians need to refer those patients to a specialist because they lack the skills or confidence to treat the animals themselves.

Eye problems are always an emergency and can go from irritation to sudden blindness within minutes -- Dr. Dana Varble Post this Dr. Kate Myrna with a happy patient following a healthy eye exam

Veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians from around the world attending the 23rd annual NAVC Institute in Orlando May 20 - 24 will gain extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in ophthalmology over four days of immersive hands-on training with world-renowned veterinary ophthalmologists. The unique program enables veterinary professionals to master new skills they can immediately put into practice. In addition to ophthalmology, NAVC Institute provides in-depth education tracks on orthopedic surgery, small animal ultrasound, soft tissue surgery and strategic leadership for veterinary practice managers.

"The eye is unlike any other part of the body and almost always requires a specialist. The hands-on training and skills veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians gain at NAVC Institute, whether it's in ophthalmology or orthopedic surgery, enable general practitioners to treat their patients, providing more immediate easily-accessible care."

Kate Myrna, DVM, MS, DACVO, and Associate Professor at the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine, will lead a four-day course on ophthalmology that includes:

A hands-on examination workshop with pet dogs

Eyelid surgery for veterinarians which she describes as "a little nip and tuck" for pets with excess eyelids like Shar Peis, Bulldogs or Persian cats

Restoring vision to animals with cataracts, glaucoma or diabetes-related vision loss

"In today's economic environment, not everyone has the means to accept a referral to a specialist. With less than 600 board-certified veterinary ophthalmologists in the entire U.S., many pet owners do not have access to a specialist, especially in some states where there aren't any," said Dr. Myrna. "By teaching veterinarians and veterinary technicians the basics of ophthalmology along with advanced skills, they will be able to provide an animal with the veterinary care it needs."

As a practicing ophthalmologist and instructor, Dr. Myrna treats all kinds of animals and on a given day may treat a horse, hedgehog, dog and even the occasional giraffe. She is available for interviews as are other presenting veterinarians at the NAVC Institute 2024.

The NAVC Institute provides a unique learning experience for veterinarians and veterinary nurses/technicians. Participants spend the week focusing on just one specific area of veterinary medicine, learning side-by-side with world-recognized leaders in each of those disciplines. With this intensive area of focus and new skills, veterinary professionals can provide greater care to their patients.

Reporters are invited to attend select sessions at the NAVC Institute. For more information on courses and sessions, see the NAVC Institute Program Guide . To register, please contact [email protected] .

The event takes place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community