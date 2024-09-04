Registration Opens Sept. 4 for Inaugural Global Compass Conference

First-of-its-Kind Event Focuses on the Future of Animal Health and Pet Care in 2035 and Beyond

April 10-11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

ORLANDO, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As pets become full-fledged family members with budgets to match, they are reshaping the concept of family and integrating into every aspect of our lives. Defining the future of animal health and pet care across the next decade and beyond, and how it is supported and funded, is the focus of the inaugural Compass event presented by global veterinary industry leader, the North American Veterinary Community ( NAVC ), and leading animal welfare organization, the Michelson Found Animals Foundation (MFA) , April 10-11, 2025 at the Gaylord National Harbor. Registration opens today for this first-of-its-kind event which brings together leaders, investors, visionaries, and inventors from across global animal health and pet care to chart a rewarding and healthy future for animals and their relationships with people. Visionaries from other industries outside of the animal universe will also be in attendance spurring new ideas and opportunities.

"The $300 billion global animal health and pet care industry is brimming with opportunity for pets to become an even greater part of people's lives, for investors to fund new innovations that enhance animal wellbeing, the evolution of animal-centric cities, homes and environments, and so much more," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "The next decade and beyond are full of promise and Compass brings together innovators and leaders from every aspect of the global animal health and pet care ecosphere to pave the way for an exciting future and seek solutions to potential speed bumps before they get in the way."

"As we look toward the future, it's crucial that we continue to explore and invest in innovative solutions that enhance the lives of animals and their human companions," said Brett Yates, CEO of Michelson Found Animals Foundation. "Compass is a vital platform for driving these conversations, bringing together experts from diverse fields to shape a world where animal welfare is integrated into every aspect of our lives. We are excited to collaborate with leaders who share our vision of a future where pets are not just a part of our families but are supported by cutting-edge advancements in health, care, and technology."

A sneak peek of some of the core content program is now live online alongside the opening of registration. Topic themes include technology and development, investing and entrepreneurship, market dynamics and consumer behavior, infrastructure and environmental design, pet healthcare professionals and medical innovations, industry advocacy and nonprofit perspectives and regulatory, policy and legislative developments. More session information and a full workshop schedule will follow. Session highlights include:

State of the Global Industry. The opening plenary session will set the scene for industry leaders for where we are now, what we have seen in the last 10 years and a view into the needs of the next decade, and beyond. This session will go into the economic realities of now, what the key indicators are telling us, the approaches from investors and how we, together, unlock the burgeoning potential of the animal health and pet care sector.

From more pets per home to delaying or not having children at all, to taking pets on vacation and to work, these trends are not just passing fads - they're here to stay. Pets have officially graduated to the status of full-fledged family members, with budgets to match. The human-animal bond is stronger than ever, and the impact of our four-legged friends on our happiness and well-being is becoming one of the hottest topics around. Hi from 2035! - Technology Paths That Will Blow Your Tiny Human Mind. Groundbreaking technology is on the horizon that will revolutionize how we interact with our pets. From health monitoring and reporting to pet entertainment, behavioral analysis, and even communication, we're here to give you a glimpse of the future right now.

Groundbreaking technology is on the horizon that will revolutionize how we interact with our pets. From health monitoring and reporting to pet entertainment, behavioral analysis, and even communication, we're here to give you a glimpse of the future right now. Fur + Fortune - How Investors Can Strike Gold in the Pet Industry. The animal health and pet care sectors are thriving. As family dynamics evolve and technology advances, new and exciting ways to enhance pet lives and interactions are emerging. For investors, the opportunities are vast.

The animal health and pet care sectors are thriving. As family dynamics evolve and technology advances, new and exciting ways to enhance pet lives and interactions are emerging. For investors, the opportunities are vast. It's All About the Money, Honey. From pet insurance to flexible payment plans and other cutting-edge fintech options, a look at the tools that help make sure our pets get the care they need without breaking the bank. With staffing shortages across the industry and in most sectors of the pet ecosphere, we look into how we can achieve more with less.

From pet insurance to flexible payment plans and other cutting-edge fintech options, a look at the tools that help make sure our pets get the care they need without breaking the bank. With staffing shortages across the industry and in most sectors of the pet ecosphere, we look into how we can achieve more with less. Fur-Real Estate - The Evolution of Animal-Centric Cities, Homes and Environments. Discover the latest trends in pet-friendly housing and in-home consumer pet tech, learn about the most pawsome neighborhoods around the globe, and get insights into how cities are adapting to meet the needs of pet-loving residents.

Discover the latest trends in pet-friendly housing and in-home consumer pet tech, learn about the most pawsome neighborhoods around the globe, and get insights into how cities are adapting to meet the needs of pet-loving residents. The Evolving Role of the Veterinarian - Is White Coat Approval As Important As Ever? With a flood of information at everyone's fingertips and AI-powered insights offering more details than ever before, pet owners are turning to a variety of sources for advice. Learn what this means for veterinarians and how they navigate their place in the evolving world of animal health and how they ensure their expertise remains an anchor in ensuring our animal friends get the care they truly need.

With a flood of information at everyone's fingertips and AI-powered insights offering more details than ever before, pet owners are turning to a variety of sources for advice. Learn what this means for veterinarians and how they navigate their place in the evolving world of animal health and how they ensure their expertise remains an anchor in ensuring our animal friends get the care they truly need. Buy! Buy! Bye? View from the Shop Floor. Quite Literally. What's happening in the pet retail and manufacturing world? Retailers and manufacturers are in overdrive, trying to keep up with new trends while navigating a fast-changing landscape. The pet retail industry is still going strong - just with a few new twists that are keeping everyone on their toes!

What's happening in the pet retail and manufacturing world? Retailers and manufacturers are in overdrive, trying to keep up with new trends while navigating a fast-changing landscape. The pet retail industry is still going strong - just with a few new twists that are keeping everyone on their toes! A Spoonful of Sugar - Explore the Moonshots in Medicine on the Horizon. This session brings together some of the leading scientific minds to discuss not only what they are working on, but to discuss the moonshot scientific endeavors they are targeting for the future.

Compass event space is limited. Visit compassanimal.com to register. Members of the press are invited to attend for free.

