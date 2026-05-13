JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Indonesia International Coal & Energy Exhibition, DOGO Power made a significant debut under the theme "Lighting Up the World with Economical, Reliable, and Stable Green Power". Showcasing its innovative grid-forming energy storage and green mine microgrid one-stop solution, the company addresses core pain points in Southeast Asia's mining energy transition, providing full-lifespan green energy services for local mining enterprises and enabling Indonesia's mining industry to achieve low-carbon, high-efficiency upgrading.

DOGO Power Grid-Forming Energy Storage Empowers Green Transformation of Indonesia's Mining Industry

Against the backdrop of the global energy transition wave, traditional mining industries are accelerating their transformation toward sustainable development models. As Southeast Asia's largest economy and a global mining hub, Indonesian mining enterprises face the dual challenges of secure energy supply and green transformation. Leveraging its fully in-house developed 4S Grid-Forming Technology, DOGO Power deeply integrates four core systems: energy management, power management, energy storage conversion, and battery management. Through unified architecture and intelligent collaboration, the company creates a safe, efficient, and intelligent energy closed-loop for mining operations.

4S Technology Foundation: Solving Mining Energy Pain Points

The exhibited green mine microgrid one-stop solution covers all production links in mining operations, technically resolving energy challenges for off-grid mining areas:

First, grid-forming energy storage enables grid-level stable power supply. Breaking through the limitations of traditional grid-following technology, the system can operate independently without the main grid, autonomously providing stable voltage and frequency support. With black start capability achievable within just 2 minutes, it adapts to the high-reliability power supply requirements of off-grid mining areas, driving the evolution of mining power grids toward multi-energy collaboration and autonomous operation.

Second, high-safety, long-life battery cells adapt to complex working conditions. The industry's pioneering short-blade battery cells enable the system to achieve over 10,000 cycle life—30% higher than the industry average—with system efficiency reaching 87%. Combined with CTR PACK-free design and dual-sided liquid cooling technology, it establishes multi-layer safety protection, adapting to the high-temperature, dusty complex operating environments of mining areas and ensuring stable system operation for over 15 years.

Third, AI systems enhance project implementation efficiency. The in-house developed Cloud EMS system enables accurate load and photovoltaic forecasting, improving overall project returns by 10% through AI dispatch. Supported by automated design tools, it rapidly achieves optimal configuration of solar-storage-diesel hybrid systems for mining areas, optimizing project CAPEX by over 20% while compressing the traditional 1-month design cycle for 100MW-scale projects to just 1 week, significantly accelerating project deployment.

Triple Value Stacking: Enabling Mining Enterprise Transformation and Upgrading

Building on these technologies, DOGO Power's solutions help Indonesian mining enterprises achieve triple value enhancement in cost reduction, safety, and emission reduction, transforming green transition into core corporate competitiveness:

Economic Value: The solution reduces mining area electricity costs from the traditional diesel generation range of USD 0.28-0.40/kWh to USD 0.12-0.16/kWh, delivering 15%-20% electricity cost reduction from day one of operation. With a payback period of only 3-5 years under self-investment models, it locks in long-term, low-cost stable power for mining enterprises.

Safety Value: The energy storage system provides seamless switching emergency backup power for critical mining loads, preventing production interruptions and safety risks caused by power outages. Meanwhile, its zero-emission, low-noise characteristics significantly improve mining area working environments.

Low-Carbon Value: The solution enables high-proportion clean energy substitution, reducing tens of thousands of tons of carbon emissions annually. It helps mining enterprises meet global ESG requirements and Indonesia's dual-carbon goals, enhancing corporate competitiveness in global markets.

This exhibition represents an important milestone in DOGO Power's deepening presence in the Southeast Asian market. Moving forward, the company will continue to leverage its leading grid-forming energy storage technology and integrated solutions, working hand-in-hand with local partners to promote green upgrading of regional mining industries and support Indonesia in achieving its energy transition objectives.

About DOGO Power

DOGO Power is a leader in core technologies for new power systems. With strategic investment from Tsingshan Group and leveraging full-industry chain resource advantages, the company delivers affordable, reliable, and safe green energy for customers, dedicated to lighting up the world with sustainable power.

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