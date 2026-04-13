DoGo Power North Africa Partners' Conference Successfully Held

BAMAKO, Mali, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoGo Power held its first partnership recruitment event in Mali. The conference brought together representatives from local government departments, key enterprises, investment institutions, industry consulting agencies, and local media personnel. They came together to discuss the development opportunities of the North African energy storage market in depth, as well as the application of grid-forming energy storage technology and product innovation. This sent out a positive signal about the joint construction of the local new energy ecosystem.

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During the conference, the East North Africa team presented the company's strategy for penetrating the local market in depth. They also provided visiting partners and distributor representatives with comprehensive training on topics such as the application of grid-forming energy storage technology, product solutions, localised service empowerment and partner channel policies. The presentation emphasised DoGo's long-term commitment to and determination to promote regional energy transformation through technological innovation, demonstrating the company's confidence and vision for collaborative development with partners and for deeper market penetration in North Africa.

DoGo Power will adopt an even more open attitude to cooperation and continue to lead the way with its grid-forming technology, working with partners to promote a safer, more efficient and more sustainable regional energy system.

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